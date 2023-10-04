Charlotte Sena - updates: 9-year-old’s family speaks out as Craig Ross Jr charged
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet in Craig Ross Jr’s campervan on Monday
The 47-year-old suspect who allegedly snatched nine-year-old Charlotte Sena from a New York campsite and then taunted her parents with a ransom note has now been charged with her kidnap.
Charlotte Sena was found alive and in “good health” after she went missing on a camping trip in upstate New York. She disappeared after going on a solo bike ride around Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening.
Almost 48 hours on from her disappearance, New York Gov Kathy Hochul announced that Charlotte was found safe and that her alleged abductor Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 46, was in custody.
“We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets,” Charlotte’s family said in a statement.
“A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbours and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home.”
Ms Hochul said authorities are now investigating potential links between Mr Ross and other cases.
“We want to make sure he is not connected to any other cases,” the governor said.
WATCH: Charlotte Sena reunited with family in New York
Charlotte’s family releases heartfelt statement following her safe return home
The family of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena, who was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening, have said they are “thrilled” at her rescue.
Kidnapping suspect who left ransom note also gave police a clue — his fingerprints
A fingerprint on a ransom note led police to a kidnapping suspect’s camper in New York where 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet, ending a two-day search sparked by the girl’s disappearance during a family camping trip, officials said.
Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 46, was arrested Monday at the camper parked at his mother’s house, Gov Kathy Hochul announced at a news conference late Monday.
Police said more charges are expected against Ross, whose age was initially given as 47.
A message seeking comment was left with the Saratoga County Public Defender’s Office, which represented Ross at his arraignment.
Does Craig Ross have a criminal history?
Gov Hochul declined to answer questions about a potential motive in the kidnapping. She said that Mr Ross was not a registered sex offender.
Officials have not revealed previous offences, other than Mr Ross’s DUI arrest in 1999. The Independent has reached out to New York State Police for comment.
Mr Ross is currently facing charges of kidnapping in the first degree.
The suspect was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton. He is being held without bail at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.
Authorities said that more charges are expected pending the ongoing investigation.
Taunting ransom note, a campervan and hidden in a cabinet
Charlotte Sena’s alleged abductor taunted the nine-year-old’s parents with a ransom note before law enforcement tracked the little girl down to a campervan round the back of his mother’s house, according to authorities.
The nine-year-old girl was found alive and safe on Monday – almost exactly 48 hours after she was snatched while riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, upstate New York, on Saturday evening.
Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 47, has now been charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held at Saratoga County jail.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Neighbour recounts confrontation with Craig Ross earlier this year
Carol Brown, a neighbour of Mr Ross’ mother, recounted the moment a local SWAT team surrounded the property in the quiet neighbourhood and rescued Charlotte.
“I’ve been praying for 48 hours since I got the first Amber Alert,” Ms Brown told CBS News. “The entire road lit up with police officers, helicopter overhead. Just like out of a movie.”
Ms Brown also claimed that earlier this summer, she had an incident with Mr Ross involving her young grandson.
She said she confronted Mr Ross, who was reportedly towering over her grandchild.
“And standing over him, right over him, with his back to me, was that man,” Ms Brown said. “And I believe with all my heart after last night that probably my grandson was this close...”
Charlotte Sena kidnapper’s ransom note details revealed as suspect is held without bail
Craig N Ross Jr, who is being held without bond at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility, was linked to the kidnapping after he allegedly wrote and delivered a ransom note at the Sena’s residence.
According to an arraignment memorandum, the note was written with “the intent to compel the payment of monies as ransom for [Charlotte.]”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco reports:
WATCH: Analyst says suspect’s criminal background was ‘stroke of luck’ in Charlotte Sena’s rescue
Police work to determine whether suspect knew Charlotte Sena
The governor said that Charlotte was found unharmed and was transported to a hospital for a standard checkup.
She was later reunited with her family.
“It’s not been determined that the suspect was known to the family. That is what will be revealed after more extensive questioning,” Gov Kathy Hochul said during a press conference on Monday
“The vehicle registered to the suspect, the address in the database was two miles from Charlotte’s home but it is not known at this point whether he knew her or had her under surveillance for a length of time.”
Authorities ask the public to submit surveillance video from around the time of Charlotte Sena’s abduction
Police have asked members of the public to come forward with surveillance video from around the time of the abduction of nine-year-old Charlotte Sena.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police asked the public to come forward with video footage during the hours of 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm on Saturday from the following roads:
- Old Saratoga Road in the Town of Moreau
- Route 9 South of Old Saratoga Round in the Towns of Moreau and Wilton
- Ballard Road near Corinth Mountain Rd in the Town of Wilton
- Corinth Mountain Rd in the Towns of Wilton and Corinth
- Spier Falls Road in the Towns of Corinth and Greenfield
- North Greenfield Road in the Town of Greenfield
- Middle Grove Road in the Town of Greenfield
- Route 29 in the Town of Milton
- Barret Road in the Town of Milton
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact mrobinson@saratogacountyny.gov.
