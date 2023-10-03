Charlotte Sena – live: Suspect named and in custody as missing girl, 9, found in ‘good health’
Charlotte Sena vanished from Moreau Lake State Park after going for a solo bike ride on Saturday evening
Charlotte Sena has been found alive and in “good health” after the nine-year-old went missing on a camping trip in New York, police confirmed on Monday evening.
Charlotte disappeared after going on a solo bike ride around Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening, where she was staying with family and friends.
New York State Police said on Monday that a suspect was in custody and that it remained an ongoing investigation.
The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross, New York governor Kathy Hochul said.
The little girl was reported missing by her parents minutes after the group found her bike abandoned – with no sign of Charlotte nearby.
“Last evening, she went out on a bike ride; it wasn’t dark, right around dinnertime, and did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins,” the governor previously said.
“And then she decided after going around True Bay, she said she just wanted to go around one more time by herself – be that big girl, do it by herself.
“Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn’t come back yet,” the governor said. “And that’s really when the nightmare begins.”
A suspect has been taken into custody for allegedly abducting a nine-year-old girl who went missing on a camping trip in New York.
The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross. He was taken into custody after briefly resisting authorities, governor Kathy Hochul said.
The suspect’s fingerprints were found on a “ransom note” that was left in a mailbox at the home of Charlotte Sena’s parents, police said.“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health. A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation,” the New York State Police said.
Charlotte was last seen at around 6.15pm on Saturday evening riding her bike in Loop A of Moreau Lake State Park, according to Lt Col Richard Mazzone of the New York State Police.
When she failed to come back, her family and friends went looking for her.
The little girl’s bike was found in the same area where she was last seen at 6.45pm and Charlotte’s mother called 911 two minutes later.
Police were on site by 7pm on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Sunday afternoon news conference.
“Last evening, she went out on a bike ride; it wasn’t dark, right around dinnertime, and did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins,” Governor Hochul said.
“And then she decided after going around True Bay, she said she just wanted to go around one more time by herself – be that big girl, do it by herself.
“Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn’t come back yet,” the governor said. “And that’s really when the nightmare begins.”
Police issued an Amber Alert for Charlotte Sena on Sunday after search teams failed to track her down.
Multi-agency search and rescue teams were deployed to find her, including aviation, canine and civilian support, Lt Col Mazzone said.
Two drones and airboat search teams, including six underwater rescue teams, were also deployed.
“We also have the Schenectady Fire Office assisting with the search, given that Charlotte is the niece of one of the members of the Schenectady Fire Department,” Governor Hochul said.
Police said search efforts continued through the night on Saturday.
“In addition to our massive search efforts, our Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been conducting interviews with those in the park and around the region as well as pursuing all investigative leads,” Lt Col Mazzone said.
“We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin, unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte,” Governor Hochul said.
Officials said they now believe it is possible the fourth-grader was abducted.
Police found Charlotte Sena after her family were “sent a note” according to WNYT. That note led police to find the missing child, the TV station reported.
“We are overjoyed at the news that Charlotte Sena has been located safely this evening after an intense days-long search. Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home,” said Governor Kathy Hochul in a statement on Wednesday.
“Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family.”
***AMBER ALERT - UPDATE***— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 2, 2023
THE AMBER ALERT has been cancelled. Charlotte has been found safe and in good health. pic.twitter.com/p8HyFB7zbP
“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health. A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation. More details will be released as they become available,” the agency stated on Monday evening.
Missing girl Charlotte Sena, 9, has been found alive and a suspect is in custody, according to WNYT.
