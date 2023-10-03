✕ Close Search for Charlotte Sena

Charlotte Sena has been found alive and in “good health” after the nine-year-old went missing on a camping trip in New York, police confirmed on Monday evening.

Charlotte disappeared after going on a solo bike ride around Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening, where she was staying with family and friends.

New York State Police said on Monday that a suspect was in custody and that it remained an ongoing investigation.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross, New York governor Kathy Hochul said.

The little girl was reported missing by her parents minutes after the group found her bike abandoned – with no sign of Charlotte nearby.

“Last evening, she went out on a bike ride; it wasn’t dark, right around dinnertime, and did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins,” the governor previously said.

“And then she decided after going around True Bay, she said she just wanted to go around one more time by herself – be that big girl, do it by herself.

“Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn’t come back yet,” the governor said. “And that’s really when the nightmare begins.”