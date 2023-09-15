One-year-old child dead and three others hospitalised after daycare incident

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A one-year-old child died and three other youngsters were hospitalised after an incident at a New York City daycare, according to reports.

One 2-year-old boy is in very critical condition, while another 2-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl are both in stable condition.

The one-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene of the incident, the Divino Nino daycare in the Kingsbridge Heights area of the Bronx, says the New York Police Department.

The infants were found unresponsive by staff at the facility, who called 911. When EMS first responders arrived they found two infants in cardiac arrest and called the FDNY for backup, reported CBS News.

The FDNY tested for a carbon monoxide leak and determined that was not the cause.

An investigation is focussing on whether drugs played a role in the death, according to NBC 4 New York.

The facility is licensed to look after children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years old.

A witness told CBS New York that they heard staff screaming and saw “unresponsive” toddlers on a mat inside the daycare.

She says a worker was yelling, “They’re dying, they’re dying,” as an employee was carrying a child outside.