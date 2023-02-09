Chinese spy balloon – live: US studies shot-down balloon as Pentagon reveals China’s ‘larger’ spy operation
Nato secretary general says latest incident connfirms Beijing’s ‘pattern’ of global surveillance
Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina
A high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that the US shot down after it traveled across the US last week is part of a “larger” surveillance and intelligence-gathering operation in China, according to Pentagon officials.
US military and intelligence officials revealed this week that at least four other balloons were spotted above the US in recent years, including three times during former president Donald Trump’s administration.
In remarks alongside Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg from Washington DC on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US and other world leaders are studying the scale and scope of China’s surveillance program and its latest balloon in the US, which Mr Blinken said “violated international law and US sovereignty” with “an irresponsible act”.
Mr Stoltenberg said that the balloon incident “confirms a pattern of Chinese behaviour” using “different types of intelligence and surveillance platforms” around the world.
FBI investigators are examining the remains of the balloon recovered by US Navy sailors.
ICYMI: Chinese official claims Biden ‘smeared’ China during State of the Union
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that it is “not the practice of a responsible country to smear a country or restrict the country’s legitimate development rights under the excuse of competition, even at the expense of disrupting the global industrial and supply chain.”
More from The Associated Press:
China slams Biden ‘smear’ in State of the Union address
China says it was smeared in US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address that repeatedly mentioned competition between the two countries
ICYMI: China’s surveillance program spans ‘dozens’ of missions across several countries
US officials recently briefed roughly 150 people from about 40 embassies on China’s balloon espionage program, which spanned “dozens” of operations since 2018 across several countries, according to an exclusive report from The Washington Post.
The program reportedly relies on technology provided by a private Chinese company that is part of the country’s civil-military fusion effort, which has seen private companies develop technologies and capabilities used by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force.
“These balloons are all part of a PRC fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations, which also violated the sovereignty of other countries,” a senior defense official said, according to The Post.
Everything we know about Chinese spy balloons that flew above the US during the Trump administration
President Joe Biden’s administration and senior military officials revealed that similar crafts had flown above the US in previous years, including at least three times during former president Donald Trump’s administration, as part of what national security officials have described as a years-long Chinese global surveillance programme.
Mr Trump and former Trump-era officials, meanwhile, have rejected claims about such flights from the Biden administration, while the former president has called the claims “disinformation”.
What we know about Chinese spy balloons that flew over US during Trump administration
Chinese spy balloon trump presidency
What did Joe Biden say about China during his State of the Union address?
In his remarks to a joint session of Congress in a prime-time speech on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden mentioned China at least seven times, focusing mainly on how the US is competing with Beijing while also seeking to avoid conflict.
He did not specifically discuss the ballloon incident and his decision to shoot it down, but he pledged to act to “protect our country” against potential threats “as we made clear last week”.
Here is a portion of his remarks:
We made clear and I made clear in my personal conversations, which have been many, with President Xi that we seek competition, not conflict.
But I will make no apologies that we’re investing ... to make America stronger. Investing in American innovation and industries that will define the future that China intends to be dominating. Investing in our alliances and working with our allies to protect advanced technologies so they will not be used against us. Modernizing our military to safeguard stability and ... deter aggression.
Today, we’re in the strongest position in decades to compete with China or anyone else in the world. Anyone else in the world. And I’m committed – I’m committed to work with China where we can advance American interests and benefit the world.
But make no mistake about it: As we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.
Look, let’s be clear: Winning the competition should unite all of us. We face serious challenges across the world. But in the past two years, democracies have become stronger, not weaker. Autocracies have grown weaker, not stronger. Name me a world leader who’d change places with Xi Jinping. Name me one. Name me one.
More from his remarks at the State of the Union address:
Joe Biden says US won’t let China ‘threaten sovereignty’ after downing spy balloon
In his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday, the US president took a moment to rattle his sabre at China
Spy balloon videos dominated TikTok. Why didn’t China stop them?
Calls from lawmakers in Washington DC for an outright ban on TikTok have intensified in recent months due to concerns its Chinese owners Bytedance could be coerced by the country’s authoritarian government to surveil or manipulate public opinion in the US.
The argument is that TikTok can put its thumb on the scale by influencing the algorithm, and share personal data with its the Chinese government, which keeps citizens in line through its surveillance state.
More than 30 states have already banned the app from government-owned devices in recent months.
But TikTok appeared to be directing users towards the #chinesespyballoon hashtag even while the Chinese Communist Party was still insisting it was an errant weather balloon.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports on how the world watched the balloon incident from the popular app:
Spy balloon videos dominated TikTok. Why didn’t China stop them?
TikTok insists it is not a propaganda tool of the Chinese Communist Party. Viral coverage of the Chinese spy balloon showed it not only allowed but promoted content critical of the authoritarian government
China’s espionage operations: not just balloons
In ways that are far less public, but often more worrisome, US officials say, the Chinese government has been targeting US industry and government agencies with spy operations designed to collect troves of commercial secrets and sensitive personal data — and to generally give the global superpower a competitive edge.
More from The Associated Press:
Not just balloons: How US sees China spying as major worry
The Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the United States before being shot down last weekend captivated public attention and drew sharp denunciations as a brazen spying effort
Kevin McCarthy tells Fox News that the balloon incident is a kitchen-table issue for most Americans: ‘The atrocity happening to America'
In an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, after joining Joe Biden for his State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the president failed to adequately address Chinese threats in his speech, claiming that the spy balloon was a “kitchen table” issue – a characterisation usually reserved for things like grocery bills, healthcare, school and gas prices.
In his remarks, the president defended US investments in industry in areas where “China’s government is intent on dominating.” Mr Biden said his administration is “committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” warning that “if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country.”
Mr McCarthy called the balloon incident, particularly Mr Biden’s response, “an atrocity that is happening to America”.
‘A larger Chinese surveillance balloon program’
In recent days, military officials have revealed more about what the US has called a larger network of Chinese spy balloons after the discovery of the aircraft above the US last week.
Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday that at least four other balloons were spotted above the US in recent years, including three times during the Trump administration. The balloons are “part of a larger Chinese surveillance balloon program,” he said.
“This last week provided the United States with a unique opportunity to learn a lot more about the Chinese surveillance balloon program,” he said.
The recovered information “will help us to continue to strengthen our ability to track these kinds of objects,” he added.
Nato secretary-general: Spy balloon incident speaks to ‘pattern of Chinese behaviour’ of global surveillance
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the US after traveling across the country last week “confirms a pattern of Chinese behaviour” using “different types of intelligence and surveillance platforms” around the world.
Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC, Mr Stoltenberg said world leaders face a “constant risk of Chinese intelligence” that challenges officials to “step up what we do to protect ourselves.”
“We need to react in a prudent, responsible and vigilant way,” he said. “It also highlights that security is not regional.”
Mr Blinken said that the US is recovering “more information almost by the hour” as investigators examine what was salvaged from the balloon after a F-22 fighter jet shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.
“As we’ve noted as well, we’re not alone in this,” he said, pointing to intelligence reports revealing China’s global surveillance operation.
“We continue to look to China to act responsibly,” Mr Blinken said.
US Secretary of State: China ‘violated international law and US sovereignty’ with spy balloon
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China “violated international law and US sovereignty” with “an irresponsible act” by sending a surveillance balloon to the United States.
In remarks alongside Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg from Washington DC on Wednesday, Mr Blinken said that the US and other world leaders are studying the scale and scope of China’s surveillance programme.
Their discussion examined the “systemic and tactical challenges that China presents” to Nato and “the broader international system,” Mr Blinken said.
“We acted responsibly and prudently to protect our interests” by shooting down the aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, Mr Blinken said.
Officials now are “analysing to learn more about the surveillance programme” by examining the remains of the balloon recovered by US Navy sailors.
He said that the world “expects China and the United States to manage our relationship responsibly”, and he said the US also urges China “to do the same”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies