A high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that the US shot down after it traveled across the US last week is part of a “larger” surveillance and intelligence-gathering operation in China, according to Pentagon officials.

US military and intelligence officials revealed this week that at least four other balloons were spotted above the US in recent years, including three times during former president Donald Trump’s administration.

In remarks alongside Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg from Washington DC on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US and other world leaders are studying the scale and scope of China’s surveillance program and its latest balloon in the US, which Mr Blinken said “violated international law and US sovereignty” with “an irresponsible act”.

Mr Stoltenberg said that the balloon incident “confirms a pattern of Chinese behaviour” using “different types of intelligence and surveillance platforms” around the world.

FBI investigators are examining the remains of the balloon recovered by US Navy sailors.