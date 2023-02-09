Chinese spy balloon – live: US studies shot-down balloon as Pentagon reveals China’s ‘larger’ spy operation
Nato secretary general says latest incident connfirms Beijing’s ‘pattern’ of global surveillance
Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina
A high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that the US shot down after it traveled across the US last week is part of a “larger” surveillance and intelligence-gathering operation in China, according to Pentagon officials.
US military and intelligence officials revealed this week that at least four other balloons were spotted above the US in recent years, including three times during former president Donald Trump’s administration.
In remarks alongside Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg from Washington DC on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US and other world leaders are studying the scale and scope of China’s surveillance program and its latest balloon in the US, which Mr Blinken said “violated international law and US sovereignty” with “an irresponsible act”.
Mr Stoltenberg said that the balloon incident “confirms a pattern of Chinese behaviour” using “different types of intelligence and surveillance platforms” around the world.
FBI investigators are examining the remains of the balloon recovered by US Navy sailors.
Spy balloon videos dominated TikTok. Why didn’t China stop them?
Calls from lawmakers in Washington DC for an outright ban on TikTok have intensified in recent months due to concerns its Chinese owners Bytedance could be coerced by the country’s authoritarian government to surveil or manipulate public opinion in the US.
The argument is that TikTok can put its thumb on the scale by influencing the algorithm, and share personal data with its the Chinese government, which keeps citizens in line through its surveillance state.
More than 30 states have already banned the app from government-owned devices in recent months.
But TikTok appeared to be directing users towards the #chinesespyballoon hashtag even while the Chinese Communist Party was still insisting it was an errant weather balloon.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports on how the world watched the balloon incident from the popular app:
Spy balloon videos dominated TikTok. Why didn’t China stop them?
TikTok insists it is not a propaganda tool of the Chinese Communist Party. Viral coverage of the Chinese spy balloon showed it not only allowed but promoted content critical of the authoritarian government
China’s espionage operations: not just balloons
In ways that are far less public, but often more worrisome, US officials say, the Chinese government has been targeting US industry and government agencies with spy operations designed to collect troves of commercial secrets and sensitive personal data — and to generally give the global superpower a competitive edge.
More from The Associated Press:
Not just balloons: How US sees China spying as major worry
The Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the United States before being shot down last weekend captivated public attention and drew sharp denunciations as a brazen spying effort
Kevin McCarthy tells Fox News that the balloon incident is a kitchen-table issue for most Americans: ‘The atrocity happening to America'
In an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, after joining Joe Biden for his State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the president failed to adequately address Chinese threats in his speech, claiming that the spy balloon was a “kitchen table” issue – a characterisation usually reserved for things like grocery bills, healthcare, school and gas prices.
In his remarks, the president defended US investments in industry in areas where “China’s government is intent on dominating.” Mr Biden said his administration is “committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” warning that “if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country.”
Mr McCarthy called the balloon incident, particularly Mr Biden’s response, “an atrocity that is happening to America”.
‘A larger Chinese surveillance balloon program’
In recent days, military officials have revealed more about what the US has called a larger network of Chinese spy balloons after the discovery of the aircraft above the US last week.
Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday that at least four other balloons were spotted above the US in recent years, including three times during the Trump administration. The balloons are “part of a larger Chinese surveillance balloon program,” he said.
“This last week provided the United States with a unique opportunity to learn a lot more about the Chinese surveillance balloon program,” he said.
The recovered information “will help us to continue to strengthen our ability to track these kinds of objects,” he added.
Nato secretary-general: Spy balloon incident speaks to ‘pattern of Chinese behaviour’ of global surveillance
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the US after traveling across the country last week “confirms a pattern of Chinese behaviour” using “different types of intelligence and surveillance platforms” around the world.
Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC, Mr Stoltenberg said world leaders face a “constant risk of Chinese intelligence” that challenges officials to “step up what we do to protect ourselves.”
“We need to react in a prudent, responsible and vigilant way,” he said. “It also highlights that security is not regional.”
Mr Blinken said that the US is recovering “more information almost by the hour” as investigators examine what was salvaged from the balloon after a F-22 fighter jet shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.
“As we’ve noted as well, we’re not alone in this,” he said, pointing to intelligence reports revealing China’s global surveillance operation.
“We continue to look to China to act responsibly,” Mr Blinken said.
US Secretary of State: China ‘violated international law and US sovereignty’ with spy balloon
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China “violated international law and US sovereignty” with “an irresponsible act” by sending a surveillance balloon to the United States.
In remarks alongside Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg from Washington DC on Wednesday, Mr Blinken said that the US and other world leaders are studying the scale and scope of China’s surveillance programme.
Their discussion examined the “systemic and tactical challenges that China presents” to Nato and “the broader international system,” Mr Blinken said.
“We acted responsibly and prudently to protect our interests” by shooting down the aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, Mr Blinken said.
Officials now are “analysing to learn more about the surveillance programme” by examining the remains of the balloon recovered by US Navy sailors.
He said that the world “expects China and the United States to manage our relationship responsibly”, and he said the US also urges China “to do the same”.
What information can be recovered from the balloon?
Defense officials told CNN that the US has gained some insight into the balloon’s transit and the kinds of signals it was emitting as it traveled.
But a study of the balloon’s hardware and contents that is underway with FBI assistance will help officials learn more about what exactly it was capable of.
“When the balloon is in our hands, we can look at the technology, we can rebuild the supply chain, find out who helped build it, what components were important to it,” US Rep Jim Himes, the top Democratic lawmaker on the House Intelligence Committee, told the network.
“Obviously you can tell its functions and specifications. There’s a very high intelligence value in having it,” he said.
At least five balloons discovered above US in recent years, according to officials
Chinese surveillance balloons were observed in the US at least three times during the Trump administartion – and twice during the Biden administration, including the recent episode in which the president ordered a balloon to be shot down.
The New York Times reports that spy balloons observed in the previous administration were initially classified as unidentified aerial phenomena, officials told the newspaper.
Earlier this week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the Biden administration was able to retroactively identify the presence of Chinese balloons in US airspace during Trump’s term after the president worked to enhance the nation’s “surveillance of our territorial airspace”.
“We enhanced our capacity to be able to detect things that the Trump administration was unable to detect,” he said.
Glen David VanHerck, US Air Force general and commander of the United States Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, told reporters this week that “we did not detect those threats” in previous years.”
“And that’s a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out,” he told reporters on 6 February.
“Day to day we do not have the authority to collect intelligence within the [US],” he added. “In this case, specific authorities were granted to collect intelligence against the balloon specifically, and we utilize specific capabilities to do that.”
Full story: China slams Biden ‘smear’ in State of the Union address
Joe Biden mentioned China and its leader, Xi Jinping, at least seven times in his address Tuesday night, focusing mainly on how the US was increasingly prepared to compete with Beijing while also seeking to avoid conflict.
“I’ve made clear with President Xi that we seek competition, not conflict," Mr Biden said.
“I will make no apologies that we are investing to make America strong. Investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future, and that China’s government is intent on dominating," he said.
Mr Biden said his administration is “committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world."
However, he also warned that “if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country," a pointed reference to the shooting down on Saturday of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had traversed the continental United States.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that it is “not the practice of a responsible country to smear a country or restrict the country’s legitimate development rights under the excuse of competition, even at the expense of disrupting the global industrial and supply chain.”
China slams Biden ‘smear’ in State of the Union address
China says it was smeared in US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address that repeatedly mentioned competition between the two countries
Engineers studying remains from shot-down balloon
A team of FBI engineers in Quantico, Virginia is examining debris and materials recovered from the shot-down balloon over the weekend. Images released by the US Navy show divers and boats picking up what look like massive white sheets and pieces of metal from the Atlantic Ocean.
The team studying the remains are also examining any intelligence the balloon may have gathered and how best to track surveillance balloons in the future, according to CNN.
Sources familiar with the investigation told the network that officials aim to understand as possible about the balloon’s technical capabilities, including “what kind of data it could intercept and gather, what satellites it was linked to and whether it has any vulnerabilities that the US might be able to exploit”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies