Chinese spy balloon – live: Second airship spotted over Latin America as Pentagon reviews options
Pentagon official rejected Chinese claims after the ‘intelligence gathering’ airship was spotted near the Malmstrom Air Force base in Montana
A second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted moving across Latin America, the Pentagon announced on Friday night.
It is unclear exactly which country in the region the balloon is hovering over but it does not appear as if it is headed towards the United States, according to CNN.
Earlier a senior Pentagon official flatly rejected Beijing’s claims that a Chinese airship spotted flying over sensitive US military sites was a meteorological research balloon.
Brigadier General Pat Ryder said during a press briefing at midday on Friday that the US was continuing to weigh its options and described the airship’s presence as an “unacceptable” violation of US airspace.
“We are aware of the (People’s Republic of China) statement. However, the fact is, we know that it’s a surveillance balloon.”
He said the balloon was moving eastward over the centre of the United States at an altitude of 60,000 feet on Friday.
Possible sightings of the balloon were reported in Missouri on Friday afternoon. Fox2 reported that it was visible in the skies from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
And the National Weather Service’s Kansas City office shared photos of a mystery balloon above the city at 12.30pm.
Defence officials have said the balloon’s flight path had taken it over “a number of sensitive” military sites, including the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, which houses 150 nuclear warheads.
On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to China after Beijing claimed ownership of the balloon.
The development comes as the original spy balloon continues to move east across the US.
US calls Montana balloon ‘a clear violation of sovereignty’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled his first official visit to Beijing on Friday following the discovery of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over United States airspace, as Pentagon officials tracked the aircraft eastwards across the country.
In a flurry of briefings throughout the day, American diplomatic and military officials condemned the Chinese government while giving few details about the nature or location of the craft. Officials stressed that the balloon posed no danger to civilians on the ground.
US says Montana balloon ‘a clear violation of sovereignty’ and dismisses China denial
Pentagon refutes China claim that balloon is civilian airship diverted by wind
Why doesn’t US military shoot down the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon?
The US military has said it does not currently plan to shoot down thealleged Chinese spy balloon as it does not pose a threat militarily or to civilians, but that targeting it could create a huge amount of potentially dangerous debris.
At the same time, it said it was monitoring the path of the balloon as it tracked eastwards across the US.
As Secretary of Sate Antony Blinken postponed a visit to Beijing amid a spike in tensions since the Pentagon revealed it was tracking the object, China has said it is a weather monitoring device and apologised.
On Friday, a senior military officer briefing the media in Washington DC was asked several times why the US had not shot it down, particularly given the US’s claim it is a spy balloon, and that this is not the first time such an incident had occurred.
Why doesn’t US military shoot down the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon?
‘We’re monitoring the situation closely and reviewing options’
The GOP’s latest fundraising pitch: Shoot down the China surveillance balloon
Republicans have a new fundraising pitch this cycle: shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon.
President Joe Biden has kept mostly silent while his Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to China after Beijing admitted it was responsible.
Republicans, for their part, have called for shooting down the balloon and said that its presence shows Biden’s weakness on China. But they are also raising money off it.
The National Republican Congressional Committee sent out an email with the subject line, “Shoot down the balloon, you coward!” according to Mother Jones.
“We need you to sign our petition to tell Joe Biden: Shoot down the balloon, you coward!” the email reads. “We need all patriotic Americans to rise up and demand that President Biden take action right now and shoot down China’s spy balloon.”
Then, the email asks for money to help the GOP defend its House majority.
The GOP’s latest fundraising pitch: Shoot down the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
Republicans hope to show it is another sign of Joe Biden’s weakness.
Biden avoids questions on Chinese balloon as Blinken cancels trip
President Joe Biden on Friday declined to answer questions about the detection of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana after delivering remarks on the addition of 517,000 new jobs to the US economy last month.
Speaking from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Mr Biden told reporters he wouldn’t answer questions about anything other than the Labor Department report because doing so would keep reporters from writing about the positive jobs numbers.
Mr Biden’s appearance at the White House came just minutes after it became known that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had postponed his planned trip to China following Beijing’s admission that it was responsible for a surveillance balloon which was spotted over Montana on Thursday.
Biden avoids questions on Chinese balloon as Blinken cancels trip
The Pentagon said the airship is ‘currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground’
Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US
A Chinese surveillance balloon has “changed course” and will remain over United States airspace for the next few days, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The aircraft, which was spotted at high-altitude over the western US near sensitive military sites on Wednesday and has been tracked by the US military since then, has the ability to maneuver and is currently heading east, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing.
“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over the center of the continental United States,” he said. “We currently assess that the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time, and will continue to monitor and review options.”
Pentagon says China balloon has ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US airspace
Pentagon officials say the balloon is a surveillance craft, while Chinese officials claim it’s a civilian “airship”
Biden won’t let China’s ‘surveillance’ balloon burst his good news bubble
The Independent‘s chief Washington correspondent Eric Garcia writes:
“Much of Washington collectively shifted its attention toward the northern United States upon news that a “surveillance” balloon from China had entered US airspace.
“President Joe Biden largely avoided the subject despite the fact that his Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to China over the issue. Understandably, the president likely did not want to divulge information about a national security issue.
“He also likely wanted to keep the focus on what he considered incredibly good news: the United States added 517,000 new jobs in January.”
Biden won’t let China’s ‘surveillance’ balloon burst his good news bubble
The jobs numbers give Biden some wind in his sails
Could the China ‘spy’ balloon be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites
A suspected Chinese spy ballon was traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.
A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.
It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.
The official said the balloon – which China confirmed responsibility for – was still over the US but declined to say where it is now, Reuters said. Officials said steps had been taken to “protect against the collection of sensitive information”.
Montana has long been the location for some of the US’s nuclear arsenal and is home to one of three known major nuclear missile silo fields. The other two are in Wyoming and North Dakota.
Could giant ‘Chinese spy balloon’ be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites?
150 warheads located at Malmstrom Air Force Base
Surveillance balloon heading towards North Carolina
Washington Post weather analysts have mapped out a possible trajectory for the Chinese surveillance balloon.
According to the Capital Weather Gang Twitter account, the airship will be over St Louis, Missouri, tonight, and reach North Carolina by Saturday.
Montana Senator plans to hold hearings on Chinese surveillance balloon
Jon Tester, the chair of the Defense Appropriations Committee, has announced plans to haul Biden Administration officials before a public hearing into the Chinese surveillance balloon.
“Montanas value their freedom and privacy and I’ll fight to defend both,” Mr Tester, a Democrat, said in a statement on Friday.
