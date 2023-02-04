Chinese spy balloon – live: US shoots down balloon off Carolina coast and begins to recover debris
Pentagon says a second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted moving across Latin America
Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina
The US military has shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast.
This comes as the airspace along the coast of North and South Carolina had been closed amid the national security operation.
US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that President Joe Biden had given the green light for the operation to go ahead.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop affecting three airports in North and South Carolina as the balloon drifts through its airspace, a spokesperson said.
“The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR) and Charleston International (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort,” the statement said.
The balloon is suspected of having conducted spying activities on the US military.
Four US officials said earlier that the plan was to bring it down over the ocean to recover remnants of the balloon, the Associated Press reported.
Planes were seen circling the balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon before it was brought down.
Depth of debris will make recovery ‘fairly easy,’ official says
The US Navy and the Coast Guard are working to secure the area.
The debris from the downed balloon ended up at a depth of 47 feet, which “will make it fairly easy” to recover it, a Navy official told CNN.
“Capable Navy divers” will enter the waters to aid the recovery effort in addition to “unmanned vessels that can go down to get the structure and lift it back up on the recovery ship,” the official said.
The official said the operation could take “a relatively short time”.
“I don’t anticipate months and weeks,” they said.
Defence Secretary blasts China’s 'unacceptable violation of our sovereignty’
In a statement on Saturday, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that “this afternoon, at the direction of President Biden, U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully brought down the high altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People's Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in U.S. airspace”.
“The balloon, which was being used by the PRC in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States, was brought down above U.S. territorial waters. On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon's path,” he added.
“After careful analysis, U.S. military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload. In accordance with the President's direction, the Department of Defense developed options to take down the balloon safely over our territorial waters, while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities,” the secretary said.
“This action was taken in coordination, and with the full support, of the Canadian government. And we thank Canada for its contribution to tracking and analysis of the balloon through NORAD as it transited North America. Today's deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first while responding effectively to the PRC's unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” he concluded.
VIDEO: Joe Biden wanted Chinese balloon shot down ‘as soon as possible’
Biden authorized balloon take down ‘without undue risk to American lives'
In a statement on Saturday, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Mr Biden authorized the takedown of the balloon on Wednesday as soon as possible “without undue risk to American lives,” CNN reported.
The military said “downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area”.
Biden says he gave order to shoot down balloon on Wednesday
President Joe Biden said on Saturday afternoon that he “ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible”.
He added that military leaders chose to wait until the balloon was above water as it was “the safest place to do it”.
Schumer slams Xi Jinping, praises Biden amid spy balloon shoot-down
Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina
Footage shows the moment the Chinese “spy balloon” was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, near the coast of Carolina.
Video shared by Twitter users @ashlynforsc and @haleyewalsh shows the moment of the impact.
The Associated Press say that President Joe Biden gave the green light to shoot the balloon down, hours after announcing that he was going to “deal with” the situation.
China has so far denied any spying, with diplomat Wang Yi stating: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law.”
‘First of all, well done!’: Fox News airs live footage of balloon descent after impact
Video shows moment balloon is shot out of sky
US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic ocean
Read more:
The US military has shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast.
