✕ Close Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chinese spy balloons “drifted past Hawaii” and “across Florida” during Donald Trump’s presidency, according to a US military document.

The report, dated April 2022 and partially accessed by CNN, includes accounts of how Chinese balloons “circumnavigated the globe” in 2019.

The former president had earlier scoffed at the Pentagon’s claims that there were three separate incidents of balloons flying over the US during his presidency, saying Beijing had “too much respect” for him to have carried out such activity.

The spat comes after president Joe Biden ordered a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon to be shot down once it moved away off the South Carolina coastline.

Beijing claims it was a weather monitoring device that went astray.

Joe Biden has defended his administration’s response as divers on Monday began recovering debris from the sea where the airship was shot down.

“We’ve made it clear to China what we’re going to do,” the president said. “They understand our position. We’re not going to back off, we did the right thing.”