Chinese spy balloon – live: Beijing flew airships over Florida and Hawaii during Trump’s tenure, report claims
US says it won’t return any materials to China as salvage operation begins
Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina
Chinese spy balloons “drifted past Hawaii” and “across Florida” during Donald Trump’s presidency, according to a US military document.
The report, dated April 2022 and partially accessed by CNN, includes accounts of how Chinese balloons “circumnavigated the globe” in 2019.
The former president had earlier scoffed at the Pentagon’s claims that there were three separate incidents of balloons flying over the US during his presidency, saying Beijing had “too much respect” for him to have carried out such activity.
The spat comes after president Joe Biden ordered a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon to be shot down once it moved away off the South Carolina coastline.
Beijing claims it was a weather monitoring device that went astray.
Joe Biden has defended his administration’s response as divers on Monday began recovering debris from the sea where the airship was shot down.
“We’ve made it clear to China what we’re going to do,” the president said. “They understand our position. We’re not going to back off, we did the right thing.”
China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force over spy balloon: ‘Obviously overreacted’
Condemning the “US attack on a Chinese civilian unmanned airship by military force”, Chinese vice foreign minister Xie Feng said he lodged a formal complaint with the US embassy on Sunday.
The US has “turned a deaf ear and insisted on indiscriminate use of force against the civilian airship that was about to leave the United States airspace” and “obviously overreacted and seriously violated the spirit of international law and international practice,” Mr Xie said on Monday.
China says US ‘obviously overreacted’ over spy balloon in a blow to bilateral ties
By shooting down balloon, Beijing says US’s actions have ‘seriously impacted’ its relations with China
US military releases photos of mission to salvage debris
The US Navy has released photos of the operation to collect fallen debris from a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast.
The mission to collect the debris started at around 10am local time on Monday after rough waters meant it was deemed unsafe to begin on Sunday, the Department of Defense said in a statement.
The balloon fell about six miles off the coast of South Carolina into about 50ft of water, the US Navy said, adding that no one was hurt in the process.
“Precautions are being taken during the salvage operation in case explosives or toxic substances are present,” said Gen Glen VanHerck, head of US Northern Command.
Read more here.
US releases photos of mission to salvage debris from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
Balloon falls six miles off the coast of Carolina after being shot down by US military
Details reveal how China ‘spy’ balloons floated over Hawaii and Florida during Trump's tenure
A US military document that is not in the public domain has revealed how China has allegedly been operating large balloons to traverse several parts of the world.
The report, dated April 2022 and partially accessed by CNN, stated damning accounts of how Chinese balloons “circumnavigated the globe” in 2019.
In a further embarrassing claim for Donald Trump, who was president at the time, the US Air Force document said such craft had “drifted past Hawaii” and “across Florida” as well.
Anuj Pant has more.
New details reveal how China balloons floated over Hawaii and Florida under Trump
US Air Force document says balloons ‘drifted past Hawaii’ and ‘across Florida’ during Trump presidency
What we know about Chinese spy balloons during the Trump administration
President Joe Biden’s administration and senior military officials revealed that similar crafts had flown above the US in previous years, including at least three times during former president Donald Trump’s administration, as part of what national security officials have described as a years-long Chinese global surveillance programme.
Here’s what we know about their travel, their discovery, the Trump administration’s claims and China’s response:
What we know about Chinese spy balloons that flew over US during Trump administration
Intelligence officials discovered at least three earlier espionage flights as investigations underway into scale and scope of China’s surveillance campaign
White House explains how China has spent years developing surveillance programme
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity”, and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive military sites” in the US.
Mr Kirby said China’s use of balloons for espionage was “not a new programme” and instead is something “they’ve been working on for many years” that China has “tried to improve in terms of capability, range [and] communications”.
White House explains what the Chinese spy balloon was watching
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says the US gained valuable intelligence by monitoring the Chinese airship as it transited US airspace
Marco Rubio criticism backfires as he learns surveillance balloons also entered US under Trump
ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl caught Mr Rubio – who is ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee – in an awkward moment during an interview on Sunday after Mr Biden ordered the balloon to be shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
Marco Rubio criticism of Biden on Chinese spy balloons backfires
The Florida Republican is the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
House Intelligence committee member says US will ‘learn a lot’ from surveillance balloon
US Rep Jim Himes, the top-ranking Democratic lawmaker on the House Intelligence Committee, said that he expects the US to “learn a lot” from the downed Chinese surveillance balloon.
“There’s a lot of value in observing an asset like this,” he told CNN on Monday.
“What did we learn by watching this thing over a period of time? When were the decisions taken? And most interestingly, what are we going to learn about the equipment, right? Who made the semiconductors that are on this thing? What are its capabilities?” he added.
He said that being able to capture “hopefully undamaged ... cutting-edge surveillance technology is just a huge intelligence win.”
What did the Trump administration know?
Donald Trump and former Trump-era officials have rejected claims from the Biden administration about evidence of similar balloon flights under his predecessor. The former president has called the claims “disinformation”.
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNN last week hat he was “surprised” by statements that similar incidents occurred during the Trump administration. Robert O’Brien, who served as Mr Trump’s final national security adviser, also told The Wall Street Journal that he did not have any knowledge “of any incursions into US airspace” prior to or during his time in office. He also said he was not briefed on “any China issues like this”.
The latest:
What we know about Chinese spy balloons that flew over US during Trump administration
Intelligence officials discovered at least three earlier espionage flights as investigations underway into scale and scope of China’s surveillance campaign
How did the Biden administration discover Chinese balloons from the Trump era?
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration was able to retroactively identify the presence of Chinese balloons in US airspace during Trump’s term after the US enhanced its “surveillance of our territorial airspace,” he said in remarks at an event hosted by the US Global Leadership Coalition, according to the Associated Press.
“We enhanced our capacity to be able to detect things that the Trump administration was unable to detect,” he said.
Mr Sullivan said officials reviewed “historical patterns” to uncover “multiple instances” during the Trump administration in which similar balloons traveled through American airspace.
More on what we know about the Biden administration’s balloon forensics and how Trump-era officials have responded:
What we know about Chinese spy balloons that flew over US during Trump administration
Intelligence officials discovered at least three earlier espionage flights as investigations underway into scale and scope of China’s surveillance campaign
Balloon over Latin America belongs to China, Beijing says
Chinese officials have taken ownership of an “unmanned aircraft” above Latin America.
“Due to the impact of weather and limited self-steering ability, this aircraft seriously deviated from its scheduled course,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press conference on Monday.
The Pentagon, Colombian Air Force and Costa Rica’s Civil Aviation Authority had identified the craft as similar to the high-altitude balloon shot down by a US fighter jet on Saturday off the coast of South Carolina after it traveled across the US last week.
When asked why China had been unable to keep track of its balloons, Mao said she is “not an expert” and added that “this is not the first time that control was lost of balloons used for scientific purposes by the international community.”
Also on Monday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said that the balloon’s course above the US “was accidental and it must not be misrepresented,” urging the US not to “escalate or broaden a tense situation.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies