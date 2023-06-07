Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

CNN CEO Chris Licht has been oustered from the network after just 16 months in the job, according to reports.

The reported axing comes just days after a devastating expose in The Atlantic revealed he had lost the confidence of the newsroom.

The news was first reported by Puck news, and quickly matched by CNN’s own media reporter Oliver Darcy, who had written a series of scathing newsletters about his former boss.

Mr Licht’s firing comes amid unprecedented turmoil at the cable news juggernaut, which has seen ratings and profits plummet, and top stars such as Don Lemon fired.

Mr Licht oversaw the network’s attempted courting of Donald Trump, resulting in a disastrous in New Hampshire Town Hall debate last month.

The final straw for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav appeared to be the publication of a behind-the-scenes article by Atlantic writer Tim Alberta last week.

Mr Alberta spent 12 months embedded with the 51-year-old and gained unparalleled access to the CNN newsroom, while lifting the veil on the media executive’s attempts to win over Republican lawmakers and viewers.

Former CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, who was also fired by Mr Licht, wrote on Twitter that Mr Zaslav addressed the newsroom minutes after the news was revealed.

“I met with Chris and he will be leaving CNN,” Mr Zaslav reportedly told CNN staff.

“We’re in the process of conducting a wide search, internally and externally, for a new leader.”

Mr Stelter wrote that Mr Licht was being replaced by an acting leadership team of CNN veterans Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling.

Breaking more to come