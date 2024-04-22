✕ Close Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Columbia university lawn

Two major US universities are in disarray as administrators contend with pro-Palestinian protests and concerns from Jewish students about antisemitic harassment.

Students at Columbia University ramped up pro-Palestinian protests and encampments last week after school officials testified before Congress about potential antisemitism on their campus and escalating tensions.

The school has moved classes online amid growing tensions, with pro-Palestinian students building encampments and some Jewish students saying they feel unsafe on campus. One video, posted on X, showed a masked protestor telling a student to, “Go back to Poland”.

A rabbi affiliated with the school has also told a group of nearly 300 Jewish students to go home until tensions improved. The message came ahead of Passover, which began Monday.

Meanwhile, at least 45 people have been arrested at Yale University amid similar protests staged by some 200 students.

Yale president Peter Salovey previously sent students an email late on Sunday warning the school “will pursue disciplinary actions according to its policies” amid ongoing demonstrations.