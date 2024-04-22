Columbia cancels classes and riot police storm Yale as pro-Palestine protests get violent ahead of Passover: Live
Columbia University officials testified to Congress last week about pro-Palestinian protests on their campus
Two major US universities are in disarray as administrators contend with pro-Palestinian protests and concerns from Jewish students about antisemitic harassment.
Students at Columbia University ramped up pro-Palestinian protests and encampments last week after school officials testified before Congress about potential antisemitism on their campus and escalating tensions.
The school has moved classes online amid growing tensions, with pro-Palestinian students building encampments and some Jewish students saying they feel unsafe on campus. One video, posted on X, showed a masked protestor telling a student to, “Go back to Poland”.
A rabbi affiliated with the school has also told a group of nearly 300 Jewish students to go home until tensions improved. The message came ahead of Passover, which began Monday.
Meanwhile, at least 45 people have been arrested at Yale University amid similar protests staged by some 200 students.
Yale president Peter Salovey previously sent students an email late on Sunday warning the school “will pursue disciplinary actions according to its policies” amid ongoing demonstrations.
Columbia classes go virtual as Rabbi worries school ‘can’t keep Jewish students safe’ amid Israel-Gaza protests
Columbia University will hold classes virtually on Monday as leaders on campus work to de-escalate the taut atmosphere over the Gaza war that has led to pro-Palestinian protest encampments and some Jewish students feeling unsafe.
Over the weekend, student-led protest encampments attracted national attention, leading to more pro-Palestinian protests taking place outside of the closed campus and a police presence. Students on colleges and universities have initiated protests in solidarity.
But as tensions mount, some Jewish students have reported antisemitic harassment toward them.
One video, posted on X, showed a masked protestor telling a student to, “Go back to Poland”. A rabbi affiliated with the school told a group of nearly 300 Jewish students to go home until tensions improved.
Ariana Baio has the story:
Columbia classes go virtual as tensions mount over Israel-Gaza conflict
President of Columbia University said leaders would work together to “bring this crisis to a resolution”
At least 16 arrested at Yale University after riot police storm campus during pro-Palestinian protest
At least 45 people have been arrested at Yale University after riot police stormed the campus during a pro-Palestinian protest.
The arrests happened after nearly pro-Palestine 200 protestors gathered on campus to urge Yale to divest from military weapons manufacturers, the independent Yale Daily News reported on Monday morning.
The protestors had been camped out on Beinecke Plaza on Yale University’s campus for three days.
Cops first began by warning protestors they risked being arrested if they didn’t clear out before cuffing and arresting a handful of people - including students, according to Yale Daily News.
Read more from Martha McHardy:
At least 16 arrested at Yale after police storm campus during pro-Palestine protest
The arrests happened after nearly 200 pro-Palestine protestors gathered on campus to urge Yale to divest from military weapons manufacturers
