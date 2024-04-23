150 arrested at NYU while Columbia donor pulls funding as pro-Palestine protests sweep college campuses: Live
Columbia University officials testified to Congress last week about pro-Palestinian protests on their campus
Columbia University faculty members are staging a demonstration in support of student pro-Palestine protestors as a rabbi warns Jewish students to leave campus.
Students at Columbia ramped up pro-Palestinian protests and encampments last week after school officials testified before Congress about potential antisemitism on their campus.
A rabbi affiliated with the school has also told a group of nearly 300 Jewish students to go home — meanwhile, Columbia/Barnard Hillel said they do not believe Jewish students should leave campus. The messages came ahead of Passover, which began Monday.
The New York Police Department arrested some 100 students last week after the university’s president requested they respond. Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful,” per the Columbia Spectator. Now, faculty have staged a walkout protesting the arrest of student protesters.
The school moved classes online on Monday.
Meanwhile, at least 45 people have been arrested at Yale University amid similar protests staged by some 200 students. Yale president Peter Salovey previously sent students an email late on Sunday warning the school “will pursue disciplinary actions according to its policies” amid ongoing demonstrations.
ICYMI: National organisation criticizes Columbia president for calling police on students
The Columbia University chapter of the American Association of University Professors criticised school president Minouche Shafik for calling the New York Police Department (NYPD) on student protesters last week.
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Administration’s suspension of students engaged in peaceful protest and their arrest by the New York City Police Department,” the group said in a statement on Friday.
The NYPD arrested some 100 students last week after Ms Shafik requested their presence on campus. However, Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful...and were saying what they wanted to say in a peaceful manner,” per the Columbia Spectator.
On Monday, Columbia faculty also staged a walkout in support of student protesters.
What have people said about the protests at Columbia University?
Columbia University officials have called for students to de-escalate tensions and “rebuild ties”.
Lawmakers on the national stage have also weighed in. “The Squad”, a group of progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives, responded to the protests after Representative Omar’s daughter was detained as part of the Columbia arrests.
Ms Hirsi said that police kept her zip-tied for around seven hours and she spent eight hours in custody. She told Teen Vogue that she was left “homeless and hungry” after Columbia suspended her, blocking her from her dorm and the college dining hall.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another Squad member, criticised her arrest.
The Columbia University chapter of the American Association of University Professors also criticised Columbia’s president for calling in the NYPD on student protesters last week.
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Administration’s suspension of students engaged in peaceful protest and their arrest by the New York City Police Department,” the group said in a statement on Friday.
Several faculty members staged a walkout on Monday to protest the previous week’s arrests, according to Columbia Law Professor Bassam Khawaja.
Meanwhile, a rabbi with Columbia University said Jewish students are not safe on campus. Rabbi Elie Buechler, who is affiliated with Columbia/Barnard Hillel, sent a message to 300 Jewish students warning them to leave campus ahead of Passover on Monday.
“The events of the last few days, especially last night, have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy,” Rabbi Buechler wrote.
However Columbia/Barnard Hillel, the school’s centre for Jewish life, said that it does not believe students need to leave campus. But the organisation did say school officials and police must “do more to ensure the safety” of Jewish students.
President Joe Biden’s administration also condemned alleged acts of antisemitism on Columbia’s campus.
Columbia suspends in-person classes as arrests made and Jewish students report threats. What’s behind the protests?
All eyes are on New York’s Columbia University as the school contends with pro-Palestinian protests and rising concerns about antisemitism.
The university’s president moved classes online on Monday due to tensions, while one rabbi called for Jewish students to leave campus over fears of antisemitic violence and harassment on Monday, the first day of Passover.
For the past week, hundreds of pro-Palestine student activists have demanded that Columbia divest its financial ties with Israel due to the country’s war in Gaza, launching street demonstrations and building a massive encampment on the college campus, leading the school to call in the New York Police Department (NYPD).
Here’s everything you need to know about the protests at Columbia, and other major US universities:
What’s behind the pro-Palestine demonstrations at Columbia University?
Riot police stormed Yale University’s campus and arrested dozens on Monday
ICYMI: Watch as Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Columbia university lawn as arrests made
Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Columbia university lawn as arrests made
Protesters occupied a lawn at Columbia University in a pro-Palestine encampment on Thursday, 18 April. Students have been demonstrating on campus since Wednesday when university president Nemat Shafik faced a congressional hearing on the Ivy League school's response to antisemitism and conflicts on campus following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Ms Shafik authorised police to begin clear the encampment from the South Lawn of Morningside campus before dozens were arrested. Columbia introduced a policy in February approving specific locations for protests, which need advanced notice. Protesters arrested Thursday were calling for the university to divest from corporations they said were profiting from Israeli military action in Gaza.
SEE IT: Encampment, protests on Columbia University’s campus
SEE IT: At least 45 people arrested at Yale pro-Palestine encampments
White House condemns ‘despicable antisemitism’ and ‘terrorist’ rhetoric at Columbia pro-Palestine protests
The White House denounced alleged antisemitism at Columbia University ahead of Passover as protests against the war in Gaza persist.
Student demonstrators have demanded that the university divest from “companies complicit in genocide” as the country engages in war for the seventh month since the October 7 attacks. The protests have continued into a fifth day on Sunday, but accounts of antisemitism and violent rhetoric have cropped up.
The White House condemned any hate-filled, targeted speech.
“While every American has the right to peaceful protect, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.
Kelly Rissman more:
White House condemns ‘despicable antisemitism’ at Columbia protests
‘Echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable,’ a White House spokesperson said
Students at several east coast schools begin staging similar pro-Palestine encampments
Students at several universities in the Boston, Massachusetts area are staging pro-Palestinian encampments, similar to those at Columbia and Yale this week.
Encampments have been reported at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Tufts University and Emerson University, NBC Boston reports.
Students at the University of Michigan are also staging a similar protest.
These protests are cropping up as Columbia University moves classes online on Monday, the beginning of Passover. The New York Police Department arrested some 100 students last week, later noting they were protesting peacefully.
Meanwhile, riot police stormed Yale University and arrested at least 45 students as they staged their own pro-Palestine protest on Monday.
ICYMI: Columbia professor and journalist say no violence during student protests
Keith Gessen, a professor for Columbia Journalism School, backed up an NBC News correspondent who reported she did not see any violence or aggression at the school’s pro-Palestine encampments late last week.
“Our team spent long hours reporting on and around Columbia’s campus on Thursday & Friday...I didn’t see a single instance of violence or aggression on the lawn or at the student encampment,” Antonia Hylton of NBC News wrote on X.
“If you’re watching or sharing videos from the last few days, provide context,” she continued. “The public protests happening on the street are not the same as the encampment inside. Don’t imply students at Columbia/Barnard are involved in events that they were not present or responsible for.”
Mr Gessen re-tweeted her, noting her reporting “is correct.”
These comments come after Columbia University’s president called in the New York Police Department late last week. Officers arrested some 100 students.
Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful...and were saying what they wanted to say in a peaceful manner,” per the Columbia Spectator.
ICYMI: Columbia University president warns that some not affiliated with the school are co-opting protests
Columbia University President Minouche Shafik updated students on Monday regarding pro-Palestinian protests on the New York City campus.
“These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas,” Ms Shafik said. “We need a reset.”
Ms Shafik announced classes would be virtual on Monday in the same statement.
Last week, the school’s head called in the New York Police Department to arrest some 100 students involved in pro-Palestine protests. Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful...and were saying what they wanted to say in a peaceful manner,” per the Columbia Spectator.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies