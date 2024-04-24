Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1713963028

Columbia extends negotiations with pro-Palestine protesters as Mike Johnson visits campus: Live

Over 100 students at NYU and Columbia have been arrested this past week over pro-Palestinian protest encampments

Katie Hawkinson,Ariana Baio
Wednesday 24 April 2024 13:50
Comments
Close
Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Columbia university lawn

After a tense night of negotiations and protests at Columbia University, leaders on campus have agreed to extend talks with pro-Palestinian student protester encampments for another 48 hours.

School administrators initially set a midnight deadline for encampments to disband from campus but changed their tune around 3am after students agreed to remove some tents and non-students as well as stop discriminatory or harassing language among protesters.

Some Jewish students have faced antisemitic harassment leading to safety concerns on campus.

In return, the school will allow talks to continue and delay increasing police presence on the already locked down campus.

The development arrives as the protest encampments at Columbia have spurred similar protests at colleges and universities around the United States including NYU, Yale, the University of Minnesota, the University of California Berkeley and more.

More than 100 people have been arrested at Columbia alone in connection to the protest encampments which are asking the school to divest financial ties to the war in Gaza.

1713960000

ICYMI: Nine people arrest at University of Minnesota

Nine people were arrested on Tuesday at the University of Minnesota after students were asked to disperse a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on campus.

Early on Tuesday, the group were asked to disperse or face arrests if they chose to stay past the time. Those nine who chose to remain were arrested without incident.

A spokesperson for U of M told CBS News that it “supports and respects free speech through lawful protest,” but that “tents are not allowed on any University property for any purpose without a permit.”

It is unclear if the nine individuals, who were released Tuesday afternoon, were students.

Ariana Baio24 April 2024 13:00
1713956400

Biden condemns antisemtism at university demonstrations amid campus arrests

President Joe Biden has condemned antisemitic protests at campuses like Columbia University, while at the same time saying people should understand what is happening to the Palestinians.

The remarks came as Columbia held classes virtually after a wave of protests regarding the war in Gaza. Student-led protest encampments garnered national attention, which led to some Jewish students saying they felt unsafe.

“I condemn the antisemitic protests,” he said in response to questions from reporters on Monday. “That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

Eric Garcia24 April 2024 12:00
1713949200

Faculty seek to censure Columbia president

An organisation of Columbia University and Barnard College professors is calling to censure the school’s president over her handling of pro-Palestine student protests.

The Columbia and Barnard chapter of the American Association of University Professors will submit a censure proposal to the university’s senate, according to the Columbia Spectator, a student newspaper. The university senate, a policy-making body for the school, is made up of administrators, faculty, staff, alumni and students. They are expected to vote as soon as Wednesday on the censure submitted by the faculty members.

The censure condemns university president Minouche Shafik’s decision to ask the New York City Police Department to remove and arrest students staging a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” on the campus. Officers arrested some 100 students on Thursday. This decision “violated the fundamental obligations of shared governance,” the censure text, obtained by The Independent, reads.

“We are calling for the censure of President Shafik, not for her resignation,” the censure reads. “We are calling for a recommitment to our core values on the part of our president, her administration, and the Board of Trustees. At the same time we condemn unequivocally any political interference in the governance of our university. That power rightfully belongs in the first instance to the faculty.”

Katie Hawkinson24 April 2024 10:00
1713938400

Columbia donor Robert Kraft announces he will pause funding

Ariana Baio24 April 2024 07:00
1713931200

Watch: Columbia faculty walk out after pro-Palestinian protesters arrested

Columbia faculty walk out after pro-Palestinian protesters arrested
Ariana Baio24 April 2024 05:00
1713924028

In photos: Pro-Palestine protest in Washington Square Park

New York University (NYU) students and faculty participate in a protest against Israel's war in Gaza at Washington Square Park on April 23, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)
New York University (NYU) students and faculty participate in a protest against Israel's war in Gaza at Washington Square Park on April 23, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)
Ariana Baio24 April 2024 03:00
1713920848

New York mayor weighs in on Columbia pro-Palestine chaos and blames 'organizing effort'

New York mayor Eric Adams has claimed that there is a “concerted organising effort” amid the various New York campus protests that is seeking to caus unrest in the city.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Adams seemed suspicious of tents used in protest encampments.

“[There] is a number of people, who are really trying to use [the protests] to cause violence in our city, and we’re gonna seek them out and we’re gonna identify them,” he said.

He added: “Why is everybody’s tent the same? Was there a fire sale on those tents? There some organizing going on there’s a well concerted organizing effort and what’s the goal of that organizing?

“That’s what we need to be asking ourselves.”

Mike Bedigan24 April 2024 02:07
1713916828

Emerson College students hold encampment protest

Students at Emerson College in Boston have set up tents as part of the protest encampment to stand in solidarity with Palestine and call on the university to divest financial ties to the Gaza war.

Students at Emerson College listen to a speaker as they occupy a 'tent city' in an alley adjacent to the college campus as they protest Emerson's ties to Israel, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 22 April 2024 (EPA)
Ariana Baio24 April 2024 01:00
1713913200

Watch: Trump describes college pro-Palestine protests as a ‘disgrace'

Trump describes college pro-Palestine protests as a 'disgrace'
Ariana Baio24 April 2024 00:00
1713909628

University of Minnesota student protesters re-establish encampment

Ariana Baio23 April 2024 23:00

