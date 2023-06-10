Four children missing in jungle after Colombia plane crash found alive after 40 days

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four children who survived a plane crash have been found alive after 40 days lost in a Colombian jungle, according to the country’s president.

Gustavo Petro announced that the four siblings who disappeared after a plane they were on went down in the Amazon rainforest had survived their ordeal and were receiving medical treatment.

“A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared alive,” Mr Petro tweeted on Friday.

In this handout picture released by the Colombian Presidency members the Army pose four Indigenous children after spending more than a month lost in the Colombian Amazon rainforest following a small plane crash, in Colombia's Guaviare jungle on June 9, 2023 (Colombian Presidency/AFP via Get)

The president said the youngsters, who were found alone, are an “example of survival” and predicted their saga “will remain in history.”

The siblings - 13-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, nine-year-old Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, four-year-old Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy and 11-month-old Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy - were travelling in a Cessna 206 plane when it crashed on 1 May near the Guaviare province.

Their mother Magdalena Mucutuy, the plane’s pilot, and another passenger died in the accident but the minors were nowhere to be found, according to the Colombian Air Force.

¡Una alegría para todo el país! Aparecieron con vida los 4 niños que estaban perdidos hace 40 días en la selva colombiana. pic.twitter.com/cvADdLbCpm — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 9, 2023

Days into the initial search Mr Petro announced that the minors had been located and were in good health. But hours later, he walked back that assertion, clarifying that the Air Force and indigenous communities had established contact with the children, but their location remains unknown.

Mucutuy was travelling with her children to Bogotá to meet her husband Manuel Ranoque and start a new life together.

FILE - In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, a soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a Cessna C206, May 18, 2023, that crashed in the jungle of Solano in the Caqueta state of Colombia. The discovery of footprints on May 30 of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother. (Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office via AP, File)

According to El Tiempo, Mr Ranoque, who is related to a local political leader, previously lived in the indigenous reserve of Puerto Sábalo with his family.

Scenes from the Amazon rescue attempts (Aeronautica Civil de Colombia )

He had to flee the community on foot after receiving threats from crime groups operating in the area. Mr Ranoque completed his odyssey through the jungle and eventually arrived in Bogotá.

Magdalena mucutuy died in the crash. Her four children survived, says the country’s president (OPIAC Amazonia/Twitter)

He reportedly found a job and saved money for a month and a half to afford his family’s transport from their remote community to the Colombian capital.