Six people dead in ‘dairy accident’ at Colorado farm

Crews were dispatched for a ‘confined space rescue’

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 21 August 2025 21:31 BST
Comments

Six people are dead following a “dairy accident” on a farm in Weld County, Colorado.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the farm for a “confined space rescue” on Wednesday evening, the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District announced on Thursday afternoon. There, crews “recovered six deceased individuals” from the space.

Fire officials referred to the incident as a “dairy accident,” but did not provide additional details. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is now investigating, local outlet Denver7 reports.

Dairy Farmers of America, a milk marketing cooperative, confirmed the incident happened at one of its member farms in Keenesburg, a northern Colorado town about 40 miles outside of Denver.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and most sincere condolences go out to the friends and families of the deceased,” the organization told Denver7. “At this early stage, we have no further details."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

