Colorado estate that looks like an amusement park sells for $40m
Colorado mega-mansion built by tech entrepreneur has its own Old West-style town with a saloon and sheriff’s jail
A sprawling 450-acre estate that has its own ice cream parlour, jail, cowboy saloon and two shooting ranges has just sold for $40m.
The western-themed ranch in Edwards, Colorado, 20 miles from the ski resort of Vail, was built up over 25 years by owner tech entrepreneur Robert Levine, the founder the 1990s computer networking firm Cabletron Systems.
After previously listing the property for $78m in 2019, Mr Levine recently completed the $40m sale to Florida-based real-estate development firm Baseline Property Group, who plan to subdivide the property into 10 parcels, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The principal eight-bedroom, 30,000 square-foot home was built in the early 2000s, and amenities were gradually added to over the years.
These include a saloon bar based on Wyoming’s Silver Dollar Bar & Grill, and a 200-foot steel viewing bridge with views over the Sawatch mountains. Along with the shooting ranges, the property also has a pond stocked with trout and a storage facility for cars, bikes, snowmobiles and ATVs.
The one-of-a-kind property has drawn comparisons with an amusement park: it’s Western-themed town has a sheriff’s office, a prison cell with bunk beds, a gas station and water tower.
It also has a cinema, gym and video arcade game room.
The property, located on the northern edge of the White River National Forest, also has an 8,000-square-foot entertainment structure known as the Coyote Lodge.
The lodge has a climbing wall, an indoor pool and a Japanese-style teppanyaki dining area with an iron griddle for cooking.
