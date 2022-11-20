Colorado Springs shooting - live: At least five killed in rampage at gay bar Club Q hours after drag show
A suspect is in custody as police warn they will be at the scene for ‘many hours to come’
The FBI is investigating after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 others.
A suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q on Saturday night, Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.
Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue, where a drag show had been hosted hours earlier.
Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms Castro said.
In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. At the time it was the worst mass shooting in recent US history.
The shooter had claimed allegiance to a leader of the Islamic State. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.
Condition of injured ‘varies'
The conditions of those injured in the attack “varies”, Ms Castro said when asked if any of the 18 are critical.
She was unable to confirm if the suspect was injured by officers or other clubgoers during the attack, or how the shooter was detained.
This was still part of the investigation, she said.
Ms Castro added that the shooter was being treated at a local hospital but couldn’t comment on their condition.
Death toll ‘subject to change’ as investigation unfolds - police
More people could be declared dead as the investigation continue, police have suggested.
Speaking at a press conference earlier, Colorado Springs lieutenant Pamela Castro said the death toll is “subject to change”.
The victims, she said, were taken to hospitals around the city.
Club Q: We’re ‘devastated'
Club Q has released a statement saying it is “devastated” by the “senseless attack” on “our community”.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” the statement adds.
“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”
The night club describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay & lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs.”
What do we know so far?
- Shortly before midnight, police receive reports of shots being fired at Q Club, 3430 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Multiple emergency service vehicles attended the scene
- Five people are declared dead, 18 others injured
- A suspect is located inside the club, taken to hospital for injuries
- Local police say the FBI is assisting them with the investigation
- Detectives have so far declined to comment on the shooter’s motive
Good morning,
Five people have been killed and 18 others injured after a gunman opened fire at a gay club in Colorado Springs last night.
We’ll be bringing you updates on this developing story as the day progresses.
