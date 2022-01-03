Colorado investigators believe a wildfire that devastated communities ahead of the new year could have been caused by a shed fire.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said on Sunday that a video appeared to show a shed on fire not far from where investigators believe the blaze started last Thursday.

He said the video was captured by a passer-by and showed a shed on fire off Colorado 93 and Marshall Road, as The Denver Post reported.

“The fire originated somewhere in that neighbourhood,” Mr Pelle said. “There was a viral video that was posted of a shed on fire.”

He added that investigators did not know whether or not “that shed started the fire or whether it was secondary”, and that finding the cause of the fire was “complicated and it’s under snow”.

“We will sort it out,” he told reporters. “It’s an active, open deal and the outcome of that investigation is vital, there is so much at stake. So we are going to be careful.”

A resident of the neighbourhood meanwhile told The Denver Post that he thought he witnessed the beginning of the blaze next-door to him on Thursday.

Mike Zoltowski said he asked three people sheltering from strong winds at a property owned by a Christian religious sect, the Twelve Tribes, about a small fire in a field.

The individuals told him that “One of our dwellings caught on fire”, it was reported.

“I don’t want to speculate,” he said on Sunday. “It’s still under investigation, but there is no possible way the fire started from any other place”.

The religious sect reportedly denied wrongdoing, despite other accounts of illegal burnings on the same property not far from Boulder.

Authorities have meanwhile confirmed that almost 1,000 homes burned in suburbs between Denver and Boulder, and that more than 6,000 acres were scorched.

Two people were still missing on Monday.