Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

A shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, has left multiple people injured.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre, a one-story indoor mall.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident - they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

The State reports Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly saying multiple people have been shot but there are no fatalities.

Thirteen people have been taken for medical treatment but it’s not certain how many of those people were injured by gunfire. Some might have been trampled after shots were fired.

Witnesses reported loud popping noises and speculated it might have been an automatic weapon.

Officers went “store to store and closet to closet searching for someone with a weapon,” Chief Kelly said.

The search was also part of the process of clearing the mall of shoppers.

The police department also posted: “Law enforcement teams have been strategically making sure that the [Columbiana Centre] has been ‘cleared.’ No other reports of injuries.”

Mall employees were told to shelter in place and wait for law enforcement officers to provide a protected escort. Those shoppers hiding in the mall were instructed to call 911 to arrange safe passage.

The main entrance of the mall on Harbison Boulevard was closed off and parts of I-26 West were also closed due to the incident.

A heavy police and emergency vehicle presence was at the scene. At least one ambulance was seen leaving the mall parking lot shortly after 3pm.

Families who were separated in the confusion were instructed to head to the nearby Fairfield Inn on Columbiana Drive to reunite with their loved ones.

The State reports that armed officers were seen walking into a branch of Dave & Busters at the mall at about 3.20pm.

Local news reports say the mall is usually very busy at this time on a Saturday.