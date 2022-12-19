Coroner reveals cause of death for 19-year-old TikTok star

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s death was caused by the “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam”, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Noriega, 19, was found dead in a California parking lot on 9 June and had been open with his fans about his mental health struggles and substance abuse.

An investigation into his death ruled it as an “accident” and also found that there was evidence of “recent clonazepam use.”

Just days before his death, Noriega had opened up on his social media about his struggles and encouraged his followers to share their own stories.

“I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that’s crazy but that’s the life I’ve been dealt,” he wrote on Instagram on 5 June.

“I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”

Noriega added that he wanted to eventually “open a rehab” where patients “aren’t traumatized” after their experience.

Cooper had nearly 2 million TikTok followers, and 429,000 followers on Instagram.

The teenager’s family paid tribute to him in the days following his death.

“On behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop,” Cooper’s sister, Parker Noriega, wrote in a June 11 statement posted to his Instagram.

“His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy. He loved each and everyone [sic] of you. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support. Bless you all… with love, his sister.”

And his father, Harold Noriega, added: “There are no words to express the grief and loss. It’s not supposed to be this way. Your child is not supposed to pass before his parents. Cooper has touched so many people. … My boy was a believer and I know he is in the presence of God. Thank you everyone. I love you all.”