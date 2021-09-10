Unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die from Covid, CDC report finds

Those not fully vaccinated were 11 times more likely to die of Covid this spring, and ten times more likely to be hospitalised with the virus, than those who had had both doses of a vaccine, says a study released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another study, also published today, shows that Moderna coronavirus vaccine was moderately more effective in preventing hospitalisations than those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson, but stressed the effectiveness of all three vaccines against the contagious delta variant.

Breaking news... more follows...