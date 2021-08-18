Covid booster shots are coming: here’s how you can get one

The US will begin offering third Covid-19 booster shots to every American starting in September, top health officials announced Wednesday.

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead,” according to a joint statement from the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration.

Federal health officials said the shots will become available from September 20 as long as they receive emergency approval from the CDC and FDA, which is expected in the coming weeks.

The statement said it was now “very clear” that immunity begins to wane after the initial two doses.

Health officials including the CDC’s Dr Rochelle Walensky, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the effectiveness of the vaccine was waning in mild and severe cases.

“We are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease,” they said.

The danger was greatest for those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout, the statement said.

Every American will be eligible to receive an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines eight months after their second shot.

Health officials are investigating the need for booster shots for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More data is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

“We would also begin efforts to deliver booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to this population early in the vaccine rollout and the continued increased risk that Covid-19 poses to them,” the statement read.

Emergency workers and medical professionals will also be in first in line to receive the booster shot.

President Joe Biden is due to speak about the booster shots in an address on Wednesday afternoon.

Cases of Covid-19 have seen a resurgence to levels not seen since the height of the pandemic in winter, with more than 150,000 new cases being recorded daily due to the hyper-transmissable the Delta variant.

The decision to offer a third dose to Americans goes against pleas from the World Health Organisation to deliver shots to developing countries first.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this month that the wealthiest countries had received more than 80 percent of the world’s vaccine supply, even though they make up less than half of the global population.

“We cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected,” Tedros said.