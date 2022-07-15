Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies at 7-Elevens in Southern California that left two people dead and three more wounded.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and the Brea, Santa Ana, La Habra, and Riverside will gather for a press conference later on Friday evening to discuss the arrests and the state of the investigation into the crime spree.

Police in the area had been attempting to locate a gunman who was the suspect in six robberies. It is not presently known whether that person has been arrested or who the second person arrested is.

The robberies all took place July 11 — or 7/11, the company’s anniversary — in Brea, Santa Ana, Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra over a five hour period. Police in a number of the affected municipalities said in the aftermath of the attack that they believe all of the robberies were perpetrated by the same person. It is not yet known what the motivation for the attacks was, or whether the date had any particular significance.

The worst of the violence came in Brea, where 40-year-old clerk Matthew Hirsch was shot and killed, and Santa Ana, where 24-year-old Matthew Rule was killed in the store’s parking lot. A customer was also shot in the head during the robbery at the Riverside location, while two people were shot during the robbery in La Habra.

The string of attacks caused such alarm that 7-Eleven’s parent company asked stores in the Los Angeles area to consider closing early that night.

The investigation into the attacks, spanning multiple jurisdictions, has been ongoing all week. On Wednesday, 7-Eleven offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, though it is not clear whether the arrests made on Friday have any connection with the prize money on offer.