✕ Close Texas elementary school shooting: Live from Uvalde, Texas

Eighteen children and three adults are dead after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to authorities.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District told reporters that the shooter was near the campus and asked people to stay away from the area.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary," the school district said in a tweet. "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."

The shooting prompted the school to go into lockdown. Students there were transported to St Willie Delon Civic Centre where they will be reunited with their parents.

The shooter has died, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.