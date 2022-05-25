Texas school shooting - live: Student death toll rises to 18 kids as slain teacher identified
Eighteen children and three adults are dead after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to authorities.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District told reporters that the shooter was near the campus and asked people to stay away from the area.
"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary," the school district said in a tweet. "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."
The shooting prompted the school to go into lockdown. Students there were transported to St Willie Delon Civic Centre where they will be reunited with their parents.
The shooter has died, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Nancy Pelosi condemns lawmakers’ ‘hollow words,’ urges Congress to act
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has issued a statement on the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, offering her condolences to the victims’ families but also admonishing Congress to act.
“Words are inadequate to describe the agony & outrage at the cold-blooded massacre of little schoolchildren & a teacher at Robb Elementary School today,” the Democrat tweeted. “For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives. It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people & join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law.”
Biden: ‘Why are we willing to live with this carnage?'
Joe Biden has slammed the gun lobby as he spoke from the White House about the Texas school shooting that killed 18 kids and three adults.
“When in God’s name will we stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name?” the preident asked as he begged for political leaders in the country to “stand up for what we know needs to be done.”
And he added: “Where in God’s name is our backbone?”
Gunman bought two assault rifles for 18th birthday, report says
The Texas school shooting suspect bought himself two assault rifles for his 18th birthday, according to a report.
KTSM9 reported that the information was given to State Senator Roland Gutierrez in a briefing from Texas state Rangers.
NBA coach slams GOP over gun control
Steve Kerr was angry and emotional as he addressed the shooting before the Golden State warriors playoff game.
First Lady tweets ‘Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken.'
Jill Biden, who is an educator, took to Twitter to emotionally adress the Texas elementary school shooting.
“Lord, enough. Little children and their teacher. Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken,” she wrote.
Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz will speak at NRA conference on Friday
Just three days after a shooting killed at least 14 schoolchildren and one teacher, two of Texas’ top leaders are heading to an event celebrating guns.
Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz, both Republicans, are scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association’s conference in Houston on Friday.
We saw a little girl full of blood’: Witnesses describe Texas school shooting
Witnesses are describing the horrific scene in a small town in Texas where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos allegedly killed 18 children and three adults at an elementary school in the town of Uvalde before being shot.
'We saw a little girl full of blood': Witnesses describe Texas school shooting
Suspected gunman parked truck outside school, bystanders say
First victim of shooting identifued by family
The first victim of the Uvalde school massacre has been identified as Eva Mireles, a 4th Grade Teacher at Robb Elementary. Her identity was confirmed to KSAT by her family.
Death toll rises to 18 children, 3 adults
The death toll of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has risen to 18 children and three adults, the Texas Tribune has reported.
Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to shooting: ‘We don’t need more gun control'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a statement on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and it explicitly rules out new gun laws.
“Our nation needs to take a serious look at the state of mental health today,” the Republican tweeted. “America is failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings. We don’t need more gun control. We need to return to God.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets ‘we don’t need more gun control’ in response to Uvalde
Far-right congresswoman is one of first to defend gun ownership after shooting
