Active shooting with ‘multiple casualties’ reported at bank in downtown Louisville

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An active shooter situation has been reported at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted at 8.53am ET on Monday that “we are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area”.

The shooting is reported to have started at about 8.30am ET.

Mayor Craig Greenberg added that “there is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible”.

The mayor arrived at the scene before 10am ET, according to WLKY.

At 9.27am ET, police added on Twitter that “we are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties”.

Six minutes later, at 9.33am ET, the Louisville FBI field office tweeted that “FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning’s shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners”.

WLKY reported that the husband of an employee at Old National Bank received a call from his spouse from inside the vault during the active shooting.

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear is heading to Louisville in response to the shooting.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Mr Beshear tweeted at 9.42am.

Law enforcement responds to active shooting in Louisville, Kentucky (Screenshot / WLKY)

Shortly after 10am, some of the members of law enforcement were seen leaving the area.

More follows...