Adnan Syed hearing – live: Attorney reveals ‘Serial’ subject’s first words after judge overturned conviction
Prosecutors requested to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who has always denied that he strangled his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee
A Maryland judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, in the latest twist to the case at the centre of the hit podcast series Serial.
Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn vacated the 41-year-old’s conviction and granted him a new trial on Monday, ordering his release after more than 23 years behind bars.
Minutes later, Syed left the courthouse to cheers and clapping from people outside.
The quashing of his conviction came days after prosecutors made a request for his release saying that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”. Prosecutors said that an almost year-long investigation had cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered new information about the possible involvement of two alternate unnamed suspects.
Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.
Lee, 18, vanished after leaving her high school on 13 January 1999. Her strangled body was found in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park around a month later. Syed has always maintained his innocence.
Serial podcast announces new episode on the case
The Serial podcast, which first thrust Adnan Syed’s conviction into the spotlight, has announced that a new episode on the case will be released on Tuesday.
The podcast, created by journalist Sarah Koenig and released in 2014, told the story of Hae Min Lee’s murder and Syed’s conviction, raising doubts about his guilt or – at the least – in the prosecution’s case.
Ms Koenig was spotted outside the courthouse following the judge’s ruling.
“Sarah was at the courthouse when Adnan was released, a new episode is coming tomorrow morning,” the official Twitter account for the podcast posted minutes after the judge handed down her ruling.
Prosecutor says investigators are waiting for new DNA tests
In a press briefing outside the courthouse in the immediate aftermath of the ruling, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said that the state is waiting for the results of DNA testing which they hope could advance the investigation.
Ms Mosby said that if the tests come back with Adnan Syed’s DNA, then her office would pursue a new case against him.
But, either way, he is still entitled to a new, fair trial, she said – after pointing out multiple issues with his original case.
Under state law, prosecutors now have 30 days to decide whether to drop the charges against Syed or to retry the case.
In March, prosecutors and Syed’s defence attorneys filed a joint request for Lee’s clothing to be tested using new touch DNA testing, which was not available at the time of the original trial.
PICTURED: Adnan Syed seen leaving courthouse
Adnan Syed ‘can’t believe it’s real’, says attorney
Adnan Syed’s attorney has revealed some of his first words after his murder conviction was overturned by the judge.
“He said he can’t believe it’s real,” attorney Erica Suter told reporters outside the courthouse.
“He’s looking forward to being with his family,” she added.
Ms Suter addressed the media minutes after Syed walked out of the courthouse a free man.
‘Justice over conviction,’ says prosecutor
In a press conference on the steps of the courthouse, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby vowed that her office will always pursue “justice over conviction”.
Ms Mosby said that she asked for Adnan Syed to be granted a new trial “in the interests of fairness and justice”.
“We are not yet declaring Adnan Syed is innocent but we are declaring, in the interest of fairness and justice, he is entitled to a new trial,” she said.
The prosecutor pointed to failings in the original trial including the failure to disclose relevant information about two other possible suspects.
She said that Hae Min Lee’s family also “deserve justice”.
“Ms Lee’s family deserve closure, they deserve justice and we intend to fight for that,” she said.
Adnan Syed is met with cheers as he walks out of courthouse
Adnan Syed was met with cheers as he walked out of the courthouse after his conviction was overturned.
The 41-year-old was spotted walking down the steps less than an hour after the judge delivered the ruling.
He made no comments and got inside a waiting vehicle. He is now expected to be fitted for GPS tracking as he is released on home detention.
Alternate suspects, unreliable testimony and evidence all cited as cause for vacating conviction
Alternate suspects and unreliable testimony and evidence have all been cited as reasons for Adnan Syed’s conviction to be vacated.
Prosecutor Becky Feldman told the judge that cellphone location data placing Syed at the crime scene is not accurate or admissible in court and that one of the alternate suspects wasn’t properly cleared from the investigation after failing a lie detector test.
The prosecutor also cast doubt on the credibility of Jay Wilds – the star witness in the original trial who claimed that he helped Syed to dispose of Lee’s body – saying that he has changed his story multiple times.
The detective on the original case is also unreliable, she said.
“I understand how difficult this is but we need to make sure we hold the correct person accountable,” she said.
