NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested ‘for domestic violence’ at Los Angeles airport

NFL star Adrian Peterson has been arrested for domestic violence after an argument with his wife on a plane leaving Los Angeles, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Airport Police Department said its officers had responded at about 8:30am on Sunday to a possible domestic violence incident on board a plane bound for Houston, Texas, and arrived to find "a verbal and physical altercation".

Mr Peterson, 36, was reportedly arrested and then released on Sunday afternoon with a bail of $50,000 (£36,888).

A spokesperson for Mr Peterson and his wife Ashley confirmed to ESPN that the couple had “had a verbal argument” but said Mrs Peterson did not plan to press charges.

TMZ further reported that the American football running back had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, with the plane having to return from the runway to meet with police before taking off without Mr Peterson.

This story is breaking and will be updated.