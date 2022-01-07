✕ Close Watch live as Ahmaud Arbery killers sentenced for his murder

A sentencing hearing for the three white men who murdered Black 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery is underway on Friday in Glynn County, Georgia, where they each face the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan Jr chased Mr Arbery, who was unarmed, through a neighbourhood in their tricks before shooting him in February 2020. The attack was captured in footage filmed by Bryan Jr.

All three men stood trial in November on nine charges: one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The attorney for Travis McMichael, 35, who shot Mr Arbery twice at point blank range and was convicted of all nine charges, on Friday asked the judge that he be given the possibility of parole to give him a chance of “redemption”, saying the shooter could become a “force for good” after serving time.