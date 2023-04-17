Alabama shooting – live: Four dead, multiple injured at Dadeville birthday party
The ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party took place at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, Alabama
Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, an honours student on his way to play Division 1 college football, was among the victims of a mass shooting at a party in Alabama on Saturday that left four dead and 28 injured.
“It was a very sad, sad scene,” Ben Hayes, senior pastor at Dadeville First Baptist Church and team chaplain of Dadeville High School, where Dowdell played multiple sports, told AL.com. “A very rough night.”
The party where the shooting took place was reportedly a birthday celebration for Dowdell’s sister at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville.
The teen, one of the best football players in the state, had recently committed to playing at Jacksonville State University. He was also an accomplished track runner and basketball player.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night,” Jacksonville head football coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has not yet announced any arrests.
A Sweet 16 birthday party for a girl at a dance studio in Alabama turned into a mass shooting, leaving four dead and at least 28 injured.
Gunfire erupted at roughly 10.34pm local time on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in downtown Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said on Sunday.
The victims of the shooting are believed to be teenagers. Police are yet to provide further details, including the names of those who were killed or if the suspect shooter was in custody and the motive of the attack.
Two of the victims, however, were identified by their family members.
Among high-income countries around the world, the United States has for years stood out for one reason: its rate of gun violence.
Over the last decade, among relatively wealthy countries with populations of 10m or more, the rate of gun violence in the US has far surpassed that of any other nation. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the adjusted firearm homicide rate in the US is 22 times that of the European Union and more than that of Asian countries like Japan and the Republic of Korea.
This year is on track to be no different.
According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have as of mid-April already been 149 mass shootings in the US — with gun violence claiming lives in every state in the country.
Mourners hold vigil for the victims of mass shooting
Some survivors in ‘critical state’
Law enforcement officers say some of the injured remained in hospital yesterday in critical condition.
According to Ivy Creek Healthcare, which oversees the Lake Martin Community Hospital, a total of 15 teenage patients were treated at that facility.
Six of those patients were later discharged. Nine were transferred to other hospitals, four in stable condition and five in critical condition, WSFA 12 reported.
“This is a fluid situation. We have been getting continuous updates throughout the day,” said Sgt Jeremy Burkett.
“We are going through that process right now. We are going through a very methodical way, we are not going to rush. We are going to do exactly what we need to do to ensure justice.”
Mayor describes scenes at the hospital after shooting
Dadeville mayor Frank Goodman said he was in bed asleep when a council member called him just before 11pm on Saturday.
He said he went to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, where some of the people who had been shot were taken.
“It was chaotic,” Mr Goodman said.
“There were people running around. They were crying and screaming. There were police cars everywhere, there were ambulances everywhere. People were trying to find out about their loved ones.
“That was a scene, where we never had anything like this happen in our city before.”
The mayor described Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell as a good man. Dowdell was one of the four victims of the mass shooting.
Mayor Goodman added he is concerned about those wounded and psychologically traumatised by the shooting.
“We are praying for them. We ask God, if it’s his will, to bring them back to their parents safe, so they can mend.”
Injury toll rises to 28 in Alabama shooting
At least 28 people were injured in Saturday’s shooting, according to officials, about twice the previously known figure, USA Today reports.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesperson Sgt Jeremy Burkett said the victims suffered a “wide variety of injuries.”
Volleyball player, 18, identified as second victim
KeKe Nicole Smith, an 18-year-old volleyball player and team manager for the Dadeville High School track team, was also killed in the shooting, according to her family.
Amy Jackson, the cousin of Smith, confirmed her death. “My heart is scattered,” Ms Jackson wrote on Facebook.
Authorities, however, are yet to officially confirm the identities of the victims.
The superintendent of the Tallapoosa County Board of Education, Raymond Porter, said at the news conference that schools would provide counseling to students today.
“We will make every effort to comfort those children.”
Dadeville holds vigil for victims of shooting
Community members in Dadeville yesterday participated in a vigil to remember the four people killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting at a teen’s birthday.
“Philstavious Dowdell is my best friend,” a Dadeville High student told WVTM. “I’m just devastated by what happened.”
Dadeville High teacher and coach Mardracus Russell said his sister is a nurse with the East Alabama Medical Center.
“And she called me and told me that she thinks that a young man that I had posted on my Facebook from when we went to a Detroit University meet on Friday, she thinks that he had been killed. And it was just a devastating moment.”
Guns are the leading killer of children in America, says Biden
President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting, the White House said, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with local officials.
“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theater, or to the park?” president Biden said in a statement yesterday.
“Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising - not declining. This is outrageous and unacceptable.”
The president called on Congress to “require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”
‘It was chaotic’, says Dadeville Mayor Frank Goodman of mass shooting
More than 12 hours after the mass shooting, investigators were continuing to work the scene at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, where a bullet hole could be seen pierced through one of the exterior windows.
Less than a block away, the American and Alabama flags were lowered to half-mast outside the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.