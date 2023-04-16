Dadeville, Alabama police units block off the streets surrounding a dance studio where a mass shooting took place, leaving four dead and at least 16 others wounded (screengrab/AL.com)

Four people were killed and at least 16 others were wounded in Dadeville, Alabama, over the weekend after a “Sweet 16” birthday party turned violent.

The party took place Saturday night at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, witnesses told WRBL. Gunfire erupted at the party around 10:30pm.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that four people died in the mass shooting, according to AL.com. No further information on their identities or the details of the shooting were provided. No arrests were announced, and no further information on the whereabouts of the shooter were provided.

Numerous families have reportedly gathered to wait outside area hospitals where their loved ones are presumably being treated.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” state governor Kay Ivey tweeted. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

The incident follows a shooting in a park in Louisville, Kentucky on the same day, in which two people were killed and four injured.