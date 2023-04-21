✕ Close Dadeville shooting survivor speaks from hospital bed

A fourth suspect has been arrested on reckless murder charges for the mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama.

Authorities announced the arrest of 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown on Thursday, five days after the horror attack at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night.

The arrest came two days after police identified the first suspects apprehended in the case, 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough. The third suspect, 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, was arrested on Wednesday.

All four are facing four counts each of reckless murder and more charges are expected to follow.

High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose birthday celebration it was.

Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23, were also killed.

No motive has been outlined by police.