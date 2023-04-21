Alabama shooting – update: Fourth suspect arrested in Dadeville Sweet 16 party attack
Ty Reik McCullough, Travis McCullough, Wilson LaMar Hill Jr and Johnny Letron Brown are each facing four counts of reckless murder
A fourth suspect has been arrested on reckless murder charges for the mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama.
Authorities announced the arrest of 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown on Thursday, five days after the horror attack at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night.
The arrest came two days after police identified the first suspects apprehended in the case, 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough. The third suspect, 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, was arrested on Wednesday.
All four are facing four counts each of reckless murder and more charges are expected to follow.
High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose birthday celebration it was.
Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23, were also killed.
No motive has been outlined by police.
Family members welcome the arrests
The fatal victims were identified on Monday as Keke Nicole Smith, 17, Phil Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19 and Corbin Holston, 23. Four victims remain hospitalised in critical condition as of Wednesday night, District Attorney Mark Sergist said.
“It don’t make the hurt any easier. But we are relieved that they (the suspects) are not out in the community,” Smith’s cousin Amy Jackson told the AP.
The gunfire broke out at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister Alexis Dowdell, which was being held at a dance studio just off the town’s courthouse square. Witnesses had said multiple people began shooting some time after Dowdell’s mother paused the celebration to ask people with guns to leave.
Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown
Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and local politicians at a vigil on Sunday night straight from her hospital bed, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.
In an interview with CBS News, Ms Cox also recounted the moments leading up to the violence and recalled seeing more than one gunman.
“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” she said.
“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”
Pictured: The four Alabama shooting suspects
Man with same name as alleged Dadeville shooter receives threats
Travis McCullough, 16, is among the four people arrested by Alabama police in connection with the Dadeville shooting where four people lost their lives.
However, a 36-year-old man, who is also named Travis McCullough, has been receiving threatening and hateful messages on social media.
“I’ve been scared to go outside just because of the messages and comments I’ve been seeing,” Mr McCullough told Montgomery Advertiser.
Mr McCullough works as a delivery driver and lives 40 miles northeast in the valley. He initially began deleting the hate comments and DMs but later realised he might need proof of the threats if something bad were to happen.
“I’ve been cautious about that all day,” he said. “Just know, I’m not the one that did it.”
What was the motive for the shooting?
Four suspects have now been charged over the mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in Alabama.
Travis McCullough, 16; his brother Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17; Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20; and Johnny Letron Brown, 20, were all charged with four counts of reckless murder.
The motive for the attack remains unknown.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Sgt Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency declined to discuss how investigators believe the shooting unfolded.
“We can’t get into a motive right now, because that would be part of an ongoing investigation,” he said.
“We can’t share that.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the agency still has not provided any additional information.
Authorities say investigation was been ‘complex and thorough’
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assured that its investigation has been “complex and thorough” after announcing the arrest of a fourth suspect.
Read the full update on the arrest from Andrea Blanco:
Fourth man arrested in Alabama shooting that left four people dead and 32 injured
The fourth suspect has been identified as Johnny Letron Brown, 20
Unclear how many suspects are being sought
Before police announced the arrest of a fourth suspect on Thursday, there had been no indication that another suspect was being sought.
The same can be said for the news of a third arrest on Wednesday.
The two developments raise a concerning question: How many people are actually being sought as suspects?
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials had already faced criticism earlier this week as residents questioned whether the public should have been informed of ongoing threats to the community prior to the first two arrests.
Who are the victims of the Dadeville shooting?
The tragedy has hit every corner in the small city of just 3,200, Amy Jackson told The Independent on Monday. Ms Jackson’s cousin Keke Nicole Smith is among the victims killed — and she has at least two other loved ones recovering in hospital. Her fiancé’s cousin Corbin Holston was also killed during the attack.
“It’s still fresh. It hasn’t sunk in that this is really happening. It’s a close-knitted community, people know everybody. ‘Your kids are our kids’ type of community,” Ms Jackson said. “And it’s just hard to believe that something like that, that we normally see on TV ... is our reality.”
