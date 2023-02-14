✕ Close Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper was told to clean the house on morning after murders

Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as prosecutors revealed grisly details about the autopsies performed on his son and wife.

On the fourteenth day of the trial on Monday, the state showed forensic pathologist Dr Ellen Reimer pictures of Maggie and Paul’s autopsies after she took the stand.

Prosecutors requested that cameras in the courtroom not show the pictures due to their graphic nature, which Judge Clifton Newman granted.

Mr Murdaugh broke down in tears as Dr Reimer testified that he believed Paul was standing and with his face tilted towards his killer at the time he was shot. Dr Reimer said that Paul was likely first shot in the chest and remained standing before a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and the head that instantly killed him.

Maggie Murdaugh first suffered a gunshot wound to her left breast, and the bullet then went upwards to the left side of her face. The second shot went through her kidney, which probably caused her to bend over and while in that position, she was shot in the chest and to the back of her head, Dr Reimer said.

While Paul was killed with a shotgun, the murderer used a rifle in Maggie’s attack, the forensic psychologist also testified.