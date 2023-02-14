Alex Murdaugh trial – updates: Court hears grisly autopsy details after bodycam from night murders revealed
Fourth week of testimony under way in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper was told to clean the house on morning after murders
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as prosecutors revealed grisly details about the autopsies performed on his son and wife.
On the fourteenth day of the trial on Monday, the state showed forensic pathologist Dr Ellen Reimer pictures of Maggie and Paul’s autopsies after she took the stand.
Prosecutors requested that cameras in the courtroom not show the pictures due to their graphic nature, which Judge Clifton Newman granted.
Mr Murdaugh broke down in tears as Dr Reimer testified that he believed Paul was standing and with his face tilted towards his killer at the time he was shot. Dr Reimer said that Paul was likely first shot in the chest and remained standing before a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and the head that instantly killed him.
Maggie Murdaugh first suffered a gunshot wound to her left breast, and the bullet then went upwards to the left side of her face. The second shot went through her kidney, which probably caused her to bend over and while in that position, she was shot in the chest and to the back of her head, Dr Reimer said.
While Paul was killed with a shotgun, the murderer used a rifle in Maggie’s attack, the forensic psychologist also testified.
Alex Murdaugh asked housekeeper to clean home morning after murders – then tried to get stories straight
Alex Murdaugh asked his housekeeper to clean the family home on the morning after the murders of his wife and son – and then tried to get their stories straight about what clothes he was wearing before the killings.
Blanca Simpson, who worked as the Murdaugh family housekeeper for several years, gave dramatic courtroom testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday morning where Mr Murdaugh is on trial for shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul back on 7 June 2021.
Ms Simpson revealed that Mr Murdaugh had asked her to come to Moselle on 8 June 2021 – hours after the murders – to make the house “the way Maggie liked”.
When she went to the house, she said she noticed several “very unusual” things including pots being in the fridge instead of on the stove or sink and Maggie’s pyjamas and underwear lying “neatly in the middle of the doorway” of the laundry room.
She said it was “very unusual”, saying: “It just didn’t look right to me” because Maggie “didn’t wear underwear with her pyjamas” and the “underwear appeared to be clean not dirty”.
GoFundMe set up for Alex Murdaugh’s mother’s caregiver ‘for her bravery'
Outside the courthouse, it emerged that a GoFundMe has been set up for Mr Murdaugh’s mother’s caregiver “for her bravery” in testifying at his murder trial.
Mushell “Shelly” Smith gave emotional testimony on 6 February, where she cast doubts on part of Mr Murdaugh’s alibi on the night of the murders – revealing he had lied about how long he had spent at his sick mother’s house.
Breaking down in tears at points, she described how a “fidgety” Mr Murdaugh showed up at the house for a brief 20-minute visit on 7 June 2021 but later asked her to tell authorities he had been there double the length of time.
In the aftermath of the killings, he then offered to help Ms Smith both financially and with her other job and brought a mystery blue item to leave at his parents’ home, she told jurors.
On Wednesday, Ms Smith’s daughter Rachelle Buckner launched a GoFundMe campaign to “reward her for her bravery and her honesty as it was one of the hardest things she had to do”.
As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised more than $24,000 for Ms Smith.
But the donation has sparked some controversy – with legal experts warning that it could be detrimental to the prosecution’s case.
This issue appeared to reach a head on February 9 when it emerged that another witness – attorney Mark Tinsley – had made a $1,000 donation to the fund.
Mr Tinsley filed a lawsuit against the Murdaughs on behalf of the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old killed in a boat crash where Paul was allegedly drunk behind the wheel in 2019.
Housekeeper never saw Alex Murdaugh clothes after killings
Alex Murdaugh‘s housekeeper testified Friday at his double murder trial that she never saw the shirt and shoes the disgraced attorney was wearing in a video hours before his son and wife were killed after their deaths.
Prosecutors were trying to explain why certain expected things — like bloody clothes — have still not been put into evidence after three weeks of trial.
Under cross-examination, the housekeeper testified she never saw in Murdaugh’s wardrobe a large blue rain jacket that tested positive for a significant amount of gunshot residue. She said Murdaugh wore extra-extra large clothes.
Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County home on June 7, 2021.
Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson said she did all sorts of work for the Murdaughs for well over a decade. She cooked, cleaned and did laundry, as well as did Maggie Murdaugh’s banking. After the killings, she and her husband took care of the family’s home when Alex Murdaugh couldn’t bear to return.
Son of housekeeper accuses Murdaugh of stealing $4m after her mystery death
In court on 3 February, Mr Murdaugh was accused of stealing a $4m settlement from his late housekeeper’s family, where prosecutors also raised questions about her mystery death.
Gloria Satterfield worked as the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper and nanny for more than 20 years, before she died in a mysterious trip and fall at the family home in 2018.
Her son Tony Satterfield told the court how Mr Murdaugh allegedly swindled almost $4m in a wrongful death lawsuit payout from the family in the aftermath of her death.
The court was shown evidence of two separate settlements in the wrongful death suit – one for $505,000 and one for $3.8m. Mr Satterfield testified that Mr Murdaugh did not tell him about the settlements and that he did not receive “one cent” of the money.
Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster visits grave of slain mother and brother
In exclusive Sunday pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, Buster Murdaugh could be seen visiting Maggie and Paul’s graves.
Buster, the only surviving son of the disgraced attorney, was accompanied by his girlfriend.
Last week, Buster was caught appearing to make a rude gesture to Mark Tinsley as he took the witness stand about a lawsuit he brought against his father. Footage from the courtroom shows Buster apparently flipping the bird as he stared down the witness.
Judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the Murdaugh family about their behaviour in court, where they have put on a united front since the start of the trial.
The family members have already been moved to the back of the courtroom in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina – and are now only one wrong move away from being booted out altogether.
Defence casts doubt on theory Murdaugh took Maggie’s phone
Under cross-examination, the defence cast doubt on the theory that it could have been Mr Murdaugh who threw Maggie’s phone along the side of Moselle Road.
Lt Dove admitted that cellphone data suggested Maggie and Mr Murdaugh’s phones were not in the same place at the same time at 9.06pm as the step data did not match.
This was important because 9.06pm is when the final orientation change – or movement – was recorded on Maggie’s phone.
Lt Dove testified that this movement could have been as it was being thrown from a vehicle to where it was discovered the next day, with the defence contending that Mr Murdaugh was at the family property walking with his cellphone at that time.
However, under redirect, prosecutors cast doubt on the defence’s timeframe for when the phone was tossed down Moselle Lane, as Lt Dove testified that an orientation change can only take place when the phone screen is on.
The SLED agent testified that the screen on Maggie’s phone was off between 9.07pm and 9.31pm so if the phone was thrown from a car during that time, there would have been no orientation change recorded.
When asked by the defence how such a throw could have been made from a moving vehicle with the phone travelling a distance of some 40 feet, a SLED agent noted it could be easily flicked horizontally like a frisbee and travel horizontally through the air landed as it did in the roadside leaves.
Boat crash attorney says ‘fuse was lit’ to expose Murdaugh’s financial crimes
Attorney Mark Tinsley testified without the jury present about the lawsuit he brought against Mr Murdaugh on behalf of the family of Mallory Beach and how it was putting his finances under increased scrutiny at the time of the murders.
Mr Tinsley told the court the Mr Murdaugh claimed he was broke and couldn’t pay the settlement he was asking for his clients.
He didn’t believe this – so he filed a motion compelling Mr Murdaugh to reveal his finances.
A hearing for the suit had been scheduled to take place on 10 June 2021 and Mr Tinsley testified that he expected to take the lawsuit to trial in the late summer of 2021. But, the proceedings were derailed because of the murders.
He said that the “fuse had been lit” to expose Mr Murdaugh’s slew of alleged financial crimes – but that his problems would likely “be over” if the family was the “victim of an unspeakable tragedy”.
“Pretty quickly, I recognised that the case against Alex, if he were in fact the victim of some vigilante, would be over,” he said.
If the disgraced attorney was the “victim of an unspeakable tragedy” then no jury would side against him in the case, Mr Tinsley said.
He later testified: “There wouldn’t have been an explosion June 10. But the fuse was lit the moment that information became available in this case.”
He added that Mr Murdaugh “knew it was going to unravel” and that “the fuse was lit when he started stealing money”.
Under redirect, the witness testified that if the hearing had taken place on 10 June it would have set in motion the process that wouldn’t have stopped until Mr Murdaugh either settled the case or disclosed his finances.
Boat crash attorney speaks on Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes
If the disgraced attorney was the ‘victim of an unspeakable tragedy’ then no jury would side against him in the wrongful death suit brought by Mallory Beach’s family, testified attorney Mark Tinsley
Who is Alex Murdaugh? The legal scion on trial for the murders of his wife and son
The hotly-anticipated trial of Alex Murdaugh is underway in South Carolina where he is facing life in prison for the double murder of his wife and son.
The 54-year-old heir to a prominent legal dynasty is accused of gunning down wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the sprawling family estate in Islandton back on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested in July 2022 and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Mr Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains that the person or persons responsible for killing his wife and son is still at large.
So who is the man at the centre of the saga?
The man now on trial for the murders of his wife and son is facing more than 100 other criminal charges over an alleged white collar fraud spree and a botched hitman plot
ICYMI: Alex Murdaugh’s other legal troubles
The double murder trial is far from Alex Murdaugh’s only legal problem.
Besides the case, Mr Murdaugh is facing at least 100 other criminal charges over a string of allegations.
Three months on from the murders – on 4 September 2021 – Mr Murdaugh allegedly conspired to pay a hitman to shoot him dead so that Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.
The now-disbarred attorney initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting while changing a tyre on his vehicle, but his story quickly unravelled and he confessed to orchestrating the plot.
Mr Murdaugh and his alleged co-conspirator Curtis Smith were arrested and charged over the incident.
One day before the shooting, Mr Murdaugh had been confronted by his law firm PMPED for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from clients.
He is now charged with more than 100 counts from multiple indictments alleging he stole nearly $8.5m from clients at his law firm in fraud schemes going back a decade.
The attorney, who has since been disbarred, allegedly represented the clients in wrongful death settlements before pocketing the money for himself.
Alleged victims include family members of Gloria Satterfield family, the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died in a mysterious trip and fall accident at the family home in 2018.
At the time, her death was regarded as an accidental fall – though the investigation was reopened after Maggie and Paul’s murders.
The housekeeper is one of a series of other mystery deaths also surrounding the Murdaughs.
Stephen Smith, 19, was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County, South Carolina. The openly gay teenager had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his death was officially ruled a hit-and-run. But the victim’s family have long doubted this version of events, with the Murdaugh name cropping up in several police tips and community rumours.
An investigation has also been reopened into his death.
At the time of Paul’s death, he was also awaiting trial over the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach who died in a 2019 boat crash where Paul was allegedly drink driving behind the wheel. He was charged with boating under the influence and faced up to 25 years in prison but was killed before his trial.
The Murdaugh family reached a wrongful death settlement with the Beach family earlier in January.
Mr Murdaugh is also facing several other civil suits.
Defence says they will ‘extensively’ cross-examined forensic pathology on Tuesday, court dismissed
Alex Murdaugh’s defence told the court that forensic pathologIST Dr Ellen Remier will be extensively cross-examined on Tuesday.
The court was dismissed shortly before 6pm EST.