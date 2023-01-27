Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Defendant’s ‘clean’ clothes at bloody crime scene dispute claim he checked bodies
Second day of testimony to begin Friday morning in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial is now in full swing with prosecutors slated to call more witnesses to the stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Friday.
The disgraced legal scion, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021. He denies the allegations.
On Thursday, jurors were shown dramatic bodycam footage from the first officers responding to the scene of the murders.
In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is heard “immediately” offering up a motive for why an unidentified killer would shoot dead his wife and son as soon as Sgt Daniel Greene arrives on the scene.
“This is a long story. My son was in a boat wreck,” Mr Murdaugh is heard saying. “I know that’s what this is.”
At the time, Paul was awaiting trial on charges over a fatal 2019 boat crash where Mallory Beach, 19, died.
Jurors also heard the 911 call made by Mr Murdaugh that night and heard testimony from other first responders.
The murder trial is only one of Mr Murdaugh’s troubles in a saga spanning a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and unexplained deaths.
In her report, Det Rutland said there appeared to be brown hairs in Maggie’s hands and possible scratches and a bruise on Paul’s face.
In the weeks after the murders, the family gave consent for the authorities to access their cell phone data and gave interviews to detectives.
Det Rutland assisted the SLED dive team in searching ponds, waterways, and the Salkehatchie River for evidence of a crime. The entire 1,700-acre property was canvassed using ATVs.
Det Rutland is asked about her earlier testimony regarding there being no shoe prints around Paul’s body — which would dispute Murdaugh’s claim he checked his son for a pulse — she clarifies that she observed no shoe prints, but did not do any personal analysis.
Griffin notes that she arrived at the scene relatively late (having been arranging the search warrant) and other officers had already been there and a sheet was already over Paul’s body. Det Rutland says she did not see any shoeprints from law enforcement personnel who had been there before her.
Griffin also asks about the blood spatter and holes in the windows of the feed room, as well as the shotgun wadding found by Paul’s body (the inner parts of a shot).
Defence observes that Murdaugh was not specifically asked how he tried to turn over Paul, how and where he tried to check his pulse, and how the phone popped out of Paul’s pocket.
Cross-examination begins
The jury is brought back in and Defence Attorney Jim Griffin begins cross-examination by disputing Det Rutland’s statement that she thought it was odd for Murdaugh to visit his mother later at night given his father was not doing well either.
He then moves on to contend that if Murdaugh’s clothes were clean then it was unlikely he shot his son’s head off in the confines of the kennel’s feed room with blood spatter going everywhere.
Det Rutland says she can’t say that given there would be many factors involved including the distance from the victim.
Griffin says that if Murdaugh had looked like that she would have taken him into custody. She replies that wasn’t her role at the scene that night.
He then goes over the search warrant with Det Rutland and who took away Murdaugh’s clothes. She responded that she had remained in the foyer of the house during that process.
After a short mid-morning recess, court resumes with Judge Clifton Newman clarifying some rules regarding objections.
A new exhibit has been made public — the drone footage shown to the jury yesterday that shows the distance from the main house to the sheds and dog kennel where the murders occurred.
Following playing the interview to the court, Det Rutland is asked to explain how one might try and turn over a dead body and also check the pulse.
The questioning builds to establish that there was so much blood around Paul’s body and yet Murdaugh’s hands, arms, knees, t-shirt, shorts, and shoes were clean despite his claim to have tried to turn over his son and check his pulse.
There were also no footprints or kneeling marks in the blood around Paul’s body.
SLED took away Murdaugh’s clothes that night and seized his phone and vehicles.
Det Rutland confirms that the man whom she saw as having clean clothes despite claiming to have checked two dead bodies in what has been described as an especially bloody scene, was sitting in the courtroom and is Mr Murdaugh.
According to Murdaugh’s phone, which he checks during the interview, he texted Maggie at 9.08pm saying he was leaving to go visit his mother, and again at 9.47pm when he was on his way back to the farm. He had tried to call at 9.45 but there was no answer. He tried calling Paul as well and also got no answer.
For context, the 911 call was placed at 10.06pm.
Det Rutland says she found it odd that someone would go and visit an elderly Alzheimers patient that late at night.
On the day of the murders Paul had been working with his uncle John Marvin and had come home to prepare to plant sunflowers. Murdaugh says they rode around the property looking at things.
Maggie meanwhile had a doctor’s appointment and ran errands ion Charleston. She got home late. He adds that she loves the dogs and it was not uncommon for her to be out at the kennel late.