Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Ballistics expert says Murdaugh too tall to be shooter as son Buster takes stand
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial enters its fifth week in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son discovered ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster has testified at his father’s trial for the murders of the 26-year-old’s mother Maggie and brother Paul.
Buster – who has sat in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, every day since the start of the trial – was called to the witness stand by the defence on Tuesday morning.
His testimony comes after the defence began its case on Friday, fighting back against a trove of circumstantial evidence including cellphone and car data, a damning video allegedly placing Mr Murdaugh at the crime scene and apparent holes in his alibi.
Jurors have already heard four weeks of dramatic testimony from 61 witnesses for the prosecution, culminating with a detailed timeline piecing together the final movements of the two victims – and the movements of their accused killer.
Among the revelations in the 88-page timeline was a voicemail message revealing Maggie and Paul had discovered the disgraced attorney’s stash of opioids a month before their murders.
Testifying for the defence, an expert witness claimed that the shooter could only be 5’2” to have fired some of the shots at the crime scene. Forensic engineer Mike Sutton then faced tough cross-examination from the prosecution.
Surviving son Buster gives stoic testimony as dad smiles on at murder trial
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster gave stoic testimony as his father looked on smiling in the South Carolina courtroom where he is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Buster – who has attended the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, every day since the start of the high-profile trial in a show of support for his father – was the first witness called to the stand by the defence on Tuesday morning.
Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster gives stoic testimony in murder trial
During calm testimony, Buster appeared to water down – but not refute – some key points in the prosecution’s case, including the police interview where his father appeared to unwittingly confess to the murders
Murdaugh’s son recounts father telling him mother and brother were murdered
‘He sounded odd’: Alex Murdaugh’s son recounts father telling him about murders
Buster Murdaugh has taken to the stand to testify at the double murder trial of his father, Alex Murdaugh. The only surviving son of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh recalled how he found out about the murder of his brother and mother. He said his father called him and "sounded odd" on the call before he asked if he was sitting down and broke the news to him. "I kinda just sat there for a minute, I was in shock," Buster Murdaugh recalled. Buster said his father had been “destroyed” and “heartbroken” in the aftermath of the murders. Sign up for our newsletters.
Judge compares defence attorney to Kyrie Irving after he shared ‘sloppy investigation’ post
The judge in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial has compared one of his defence attorneys to Kyrie Irving as he scolded him for a social media post branding the criminal investigation “sloppy”.
At the start of day 19 of the disgraced legal scion’s trial in the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Judge Clifton Newman questioned Mr Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin about one of his tweets about the case.
On Saturday, Mr Griffin shared a link to a The Washington Post op-ed titled: “Alex Murdaugh trial reveals a sloppy investigation.”
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Alex Murdaugh judge compares defence attorney to Kyrie Irving
On Saturday, Jim Griffin retweeted a link to a The Washington Post op-ed which read: ‘Alex Murdaugh trial reveals a sloppy investigation’
How Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial became a circus
Murder. A botched hitman plot. Mystery deaths. Millions of dollars of stolen money. Opioid addiction.
The case involving Alex Murdaugh appears to have it all when it comes to drama and plot twists.
It’s then little surprise that his murder trial now going on in Walterboro, South Carolina, has captivated the public all across America.
But it should then also come as little surprise to see the high-profile case spilling out into a spectacle far beyond the testimony jurors are hearing in the courtroom.
In just one dramatic week, the trial has been rocked by a bomb threat, apparently obscene gestures and bad behaviour from the Murdaugh family members, a controversial GoFundMe account and a Covid-19 outbreak among jurors.
Here’s how Mr Murdaugh’s murder trial has descended into a circus:
How Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial became a circus
In the space of one dramatic week in Colleton County Courthouse, the murder trial testimony has been sidelined by a bomb threat, bad behaviour from the Murdaugh family, a controversial GoFundMe account and a Covid outbreak. Rachel Sharp reports
Behind the sensational true-crime saga, a human story of loss
Clémence Michallon speaks to Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, directors of the new Netflix documentary about the Murdaugh case and its impact on the community.
Murdaugh murders: Behind the sensational true-crime saga, a human story of loss
As Alex Murdaugh’s trial continues, a new Netflix documentary brings viewers to the hearts of a traumatised community. Clémence Michallon speaks to directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason
Murdaugh trial viewers shocked as defence lawyer makes ‘tempting’ joke while pointing gun at prosecution
Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorney caused a stir at his murder trial as he cracked a joke while appearing to put a gun at the prosecution table.
Attorney Dick Harpootlian made his daring joke in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday during testimony by Mike Sutton, a forensic engineering expert witness for the defence.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Alex Murdaugh’s lawyer makes ‘tempting’ joke while pointing gun at prosecution
The courtroom erupted in laughter as defence attorney David Harpootlian made a daring joke while indirectly pointing a rifle at the prosecution’s table
Murdaugh defence witness suggests Maggie was killed by 5’2” shooter – not her 6’4” husband
A defence witness in Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile double-murder trial has suggested that Maggie was gunned down by a 5’2” shooter – and not her 6’4” husband.
Mike Sutton, a forensic engineer who specialises in external ballistics, took the witness stand on Tuesday as the defence fights back against the trove of circumstantial evidence laid out by the prosecution over the past four weeks.
Based on the projection of one of the bullets at the crime scene, Mr Sutton told the court that he believes the assailant who shot Maggie with an AR-15-style rifle had to be 5’2” to 5’4”.
Mr Murdaugh is 6’4” tall.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh defence witness suggests Maggie was killed by 5’2” shooter
Based on Mr Murdaugh’s height, forensic engineer Mike Sutton testified that the disgraced attorney could not have fired one of the shots that killed his wife
Mr Sutton’s testimony concludes.
Court will resume at 9.30am tomorrow.
Harpootlian bring up the SLED report in which the bullet defects in the feed room, dog house, small animal cage (quail pen) etc were documented and labelled.
Mr Sutton confirms that he read the report and used it as a source as part of his investigation.
Harpootlian keeps emphasising that much of the evidence collected was done so by SLED.
Mr Sutton also says in response to a question that different ammo would not have made a difference to his audio tests.
Fernandez presses Mr Sutton on the many variables that could affect the trajectory of a bullet or shotgun pellet — including whether the victim or shooter were moving.
Mr Sutton concedes that none of those are within the realm of his expertise.
Cross-examination concludes and Harpootlian begins redirect.