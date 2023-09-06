✕ Close Buster Murdaugh gives first TV interview denying involvement in Smith homicide

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is demanding a new trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul claiming that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill pressured jurors to return a guilty verdict against him.

The disgraced legal scion’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed the motion Tuesday alleging Ms Hill tampered with the jury because she was driven by fame and a desire to secure a book deal.

Much of the 65-page motion centres around juror number 785 – who was infamously dismissed from the panel just hours before deliberations began. Judge Clifton Newman removed her for allegedly discussing the case with people outside of the court.

The woman then prompted some light-hearted relief when she asked to pick up her “dozen eggs” from the jury room before she left.

The bombshell allegations come one week after the convicted killer lost some of his inmate privileges after he fed information to Fox Nation documentary “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh” without permission from officials.

In the documentary, his son Buster broke his silence as he insisted that he still believes his father is innocent but admitted that he may be a psychopath.