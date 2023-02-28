Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

South Carolina’s top prosecutor pointed a shotgun at a witness’s head during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in a dramatic attempt to disprove the defence’s “unscientific” theories about the murders of Maggie and Paul.

Dr Kenny Kinsey, an Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputy and crime scene expert, returned to the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon as the prosecution wrapped up its case in the disgraced attorney’s double murder trial.

In a graphic demonstration in the courtroom, Dr Kinsey and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson acted out the defence’s version of how Paul was murdered – with the killer shooting him in the back of the head at point blank range.

Dr Kinsey rubbished what he described as the “preposterous” theory from the defence as he went into gruesome detail about the extent of injuries he has seen on victims who have suffered a contact wound to the head with a shotgun.

The crime scene expert also tore apart testimony from another defence witness who claimed that Maggie was murdered by a 5”2’ shooter.

Maggie and Paul were both gunned down at the family’s Moselle hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, back on 7 June 2021.

Paul, 22, was shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun as he stood in the feed room of the kennels.

The first gunshot struck his chest and wasn’t fatal, while the second struck him in the shoulder, neck and head – with the bullet blowing his brain completely out of his skull.

Maggie, 52, was then shot five times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle as she tried to flee from her killer.

On Monday, two defence experts – forensic pathologist Dr Jonathan Eisenstat and crime scene analyst Tim Palmbach – both testified that they disagreed with the prosecution’s case about how the murders unfolded.

Instead, they claimed that the killer then stepped into the feed room after firing the first shot and then held the shotgun to the back of Paul’s head as he was bent over.

The killer then pulled the trigger, with the force causing the 22-year-old’s brain to “explode” out of his skull and the pellets then passing down into his shoulder and neck.

The contact wound theory disputed the testimony of Dr Ellen Riemer who performed autopsies on the bodies of the two victims. Dr Reimer said that the shooter fired from outside the feed room and the second, fatal shot had entered his shoulder and neck first, before travelling up to Paul’s brain.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson demonstrates the defence portrayal of the shooting of Paul Murdaugh during testimony from Dr Kenny Kinsey (Colleton County Court)

AG Wilson – whose appearance marked his first in the high-profile trial – told jurors that he was practicing gun safety but that Dr Kinsey had asked him to point the gun at him so that they could demonstrate how the theory of Paul being shot at point blank range was incorrect.

“I think that is preposterous in my opinion,” he said of the theory.

Dr Kinsey testified that the state of the crime scene was inconsistent with the defence theory, saying that this wouldn’t have caused blood, brain and other biological matter to hit the doorframe of the feed room.

“To think that the pressure from flesh and bone will cause that pellet ….those steel pellets… They will turn around because of that pressure and go back the opposite direction, a 180 degree direction at enough velocity to hit an exterior and embed in the doorframe that doesn’t happen, that doesn’t happen in my opinion,” he said.

He also said that there were “no defects to the exterior panelling at the bottom of doorway” explaining “this shot has to go somewhere”.

Dr Kinsey said that Paul’s wounds were not consistent with the injuries he has seen on multiple individuals who have been shot at point blank range in the head – both suicides and homicides.

He went into graphic detail about the state of the heads and faces he had seen in those victims.

“They’ve been shredded... but looking at it it looks like from the teeth of the person went away... it’s just a mess,” he said.

“Often the eyes will pop out,” he said, adding that the “facial bones will move round” and pieces of pellet gather in the skin.

Paul’s injuries were not consistent with this, he said.

The expert also said he had “zero confidence” in the testimony of defence witness Mike Sutton, who suggested that Maggie’s killer was only 5’2” tall – and not her 6’4” husband.

Dr Kinsey told the court that he disagreed “wholeheartedly” that it would even be possible to determine the angles that the shooter fired from, and thereby the height of the person pulling the trigger.

Mr Sutton, a forensic engineer who specialises in external ballistics, previously testified that the person who shot Maggie had to be 5’2” to 5’4” based on the projection of the bullets at the crime scene.

Jurors were shown 3D animations created of the area around the dog kennels and the feed room. The animation included images of two grey anonymous shooters and green straight lines said to show the angles.

Dr Kinsey smirked when he was asked about the animation and said that to reach a conclusion about both the angle of the bullet trajectories and the shooter’s height was “unscientific”.

“The notion of being able to look at this evidence and say that… it’s unscientific,” he said.

“It’s an unknown. There so many variables,” he said.

He said that there are too many variables to be able to determine the angles of the bullets, whereas Mr Sutton assumed the bullet travelled perfectly straight.

Dr Kinsey explained that the angles of bullets can change if they hit something, and that grooves inside the barrel of the firearm can also change the angle of bullets travelling.

Without the murder weapon, he said it was not possible to test how the gun spits out shell casings to determine roughly where the shooter was standing when they fired.

“I have zero confidence from this piece of evidence as far as establishing angles,” Dr Kinsey said of the animation.

Mr Sutton had used the angles to create green laser lines and placed animated figures on the lines to find a height that matches.

Even if the angles were correct, Dr Kinsey said that there are “a bunch of variables” to determining the height of the shooter including the fact that “this was a very dynamic crime scene” with both the killer and the victim moving.

“You’d have to consider this to be a static crime scene. Very little movement,” he said of the defence witness’s theory.

In his opinion, a 6’4” could “absolutely” have shot Maggie from the angles the defence team claimed.

Dr Kinsey testified that it would not be possible to determine the shooter’s height with the available information, saying they “could have been a 5’4”, a 6’4” or a 7’4”.”