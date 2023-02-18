✕ Close Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son discovered ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders

There was dramatic testimony at the Colleton County Courthouse as the prosecution drew its case to a close in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial for allegedly killing his wife and son.

Over four weeks, the jury heard an extraordinary amount of data and incredibly detailed evidence from 61 witnesses, and it was the final few who were tasked with pulling all the strands together which in itself shed new light on the case.

New revelations included Murdaugh’s plea for money from his bank manager days before the murders; that victims Maggie and Paul had discovered his stash of opioids; and that he called 911 only 20 seconds after allegedly discovering their bodies — having previously claimed he checked their pulses, and tried turning Paul over.

Bombshell testimony from SLED Agent Peter Rudofski, who pieced together a timeline from a multitude of data sources, came after a gripping recreation of the details of the brutal murders by a crime scene expert demonstrating shot angles on lawyers. The jury also heard about the “roadside shooting” in which Murdaugh confessed to orchestrating a purported botched assassination plot targeting himself.

The defence began presenting its case shortly before court adjourned for the holiday weekend. The trial continues at 9.30am on Tuesday.