Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Timeline of murders delivers new revelations about pills, money, and phone records
Defence case begins after prosecution rests in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son discovered ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
There was dramatic testimony at the Colleton County Courthouse as the prosecution drew its case to a close in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial for allegedly killing his wife and son.
Over four weeks, the jury heard an extraordinary amount of data and incredibly detailed evidence from 61 witnesses, and it was the final few who were tasked with pulling all the strands together which in itself shed new light on the case.
New revelations included Murdaugh’s plea for money from his bank manager days before the murders; that victims Maggie and Paul had discovered his stash of opioids; and that he called 911 only 20 seconds after allegedly discovering their bodies — having previously claimed he checked their pulses, and tried turning Paul over.
Bombshell testimony from SLED Agent Peter Rudofski, who pieced together a timeline from a multitude of data sources, came after a gripping recreation of the details of the brutal murders by a crime scene expert demonstrating shot angles on lawyers. The jury also heard about the “roadside shooting” in which Murdaugh confessed to orchestrating a purported botched assassination plot targeting himself.
The defence began presenting its case shortly before court adjourned for the holiday weekend. The trial continues at 9.30am on Tuesday.
Murdaugh grimaces as trial hears his bizarre 911 call after being shot in the head
A visibly uncomfortable Alex Murdaugh grimaced as prosecutors played the 911 call in which he reported being shot in the head - in what turned out to be a botched hitman plot.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Alex Murdaugh looked up local restaurant minutes after police arrived at murder scene
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh looked up a restaurant online just minutes after finding the butchered bodies of his wife and son, records show.
Prosecutors in Mr Murdaugh’s double murder trial on Friday presented a timeline of the evening on 7 June 2021, when Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were shot dead on their property in Islandton, South Carolina. Mr Murdaugh is accused of executing the slayings to distract from his growing legal and financial troubles.
To build a chronology of the events, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) pulled records from the disbarred lawyer’s phone, as well as the victims’. The information collected from 6pm to 11pm on the day of the shootings shows several interactions between Maggie, Paul, Mr Murduagh and other relatives.
The report also shows a bizarre search by Mr Murdaugh at 10.40pm, just 34 minutes after alerting 911 dispatchers that he had found his wife and son’s bodies by the property’s dog kennels — and 15 minutes after the first deputy arrived on the scene.
“Alex Murdaugh searched ‘Whaley’s Edisto’ in Safari browser,” the timeline states.
The restaurant in Edisto Island is nearly an hour and a half away from the Murdaugh’s hunting state.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:
Watch: Moment Alex Murdaugh claims he was shot by gunman on side of the road
Murdaugh spent $50,000 a week on drugs
Alex Murdaugh spent a staggering $50,000 a week on drugs which he was buying from the man accused of being his co-conspirator in a botched hitman plot, jurors heard in dramatic courtroom testimony on Wednesday.
That seems like a lot. More than one person could physically consume.
Here’s our report:
Murdaugh’s detailed sketch of shooter... who never existed
The jury in Alex Murdaugh’s trial has finally been presented with evidence of his botched hitman plot months after the murders of his wife and son - including a sketch of the nonexistent man he claimed shot him.
SLED Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly was called by the prosecution on Thursday to testify about the day Mr Murdaugh was shot in the head on the side of a road in Hampton County on 4 September 2021.
Megan Sheets has the story.
Murdaugh trial hears how killer ambushed Paul before shooting Maggie
Alex Murdaugh allegedly ambushed his son Paul in the feeding room of the family’s dog kennels before turning on his wife Maggie who tried to flee only to be shot and killed on her knees, according to chilling testimony from a top crime scene expert.
Dr Kenny Kinsey, an Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputy and crime scene expert, gave graphic testimony in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Thursday, where he walked jurors through each moment of the horrific 7 June 2021 attack.
Rachel Sharp reports.
‘Did you kill your wife and son?’
Newly-released footage has revealed the dramatic moment that Alex Murdaugh was first confronted by law enforcement for the first time about allegedly killing his wife and son.
Footage of a police interview with the disgraced legal dynasty heir was shown for the first time in Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in his double murder trial.
The interview was Mr Murdaugh’s third since the 7 June 2021 murders – and came two months on from the slayings on 11 August 2021.
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial... so far
Need to catch up on the trial as the defence begins its case? Here’s what we’ve learned so far.
Murdaugh attorney mocked for ‘spicy’ cross-examination of agent
Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorney has been mocked for his “spicy” cross-examination of a law enforcement official who testified about the accused killer’s botched hitman plot.
Dick Harpootlian resorted to shouting at SLED Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly during an intensely combative exchange on Friday, which marked day 20 of Mr Murdaugh’s trial for the double murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Rachel Sharp has been watching the trial for The Independent.
