Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Surviving son to testify today as defence fights back against crime scene evidence
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial enters its fifth week in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son discovered ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster is expected to testify today at his father’s trial for the murders of the 26-year-old’s mother Maggie and brother Paul.
Buster – who has sat in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, every day since the start of the high-profile trial – will be called to the witness stand by the defence on Tuesday morning, a source told CNN.
His testimony comes after the defence began its case on Friday, fighting back against a trove of circumstantial evidence including cellphone and car data, a damning video allegedly placing Mr Murdaugh at the crime scene and apparent holes in his alibi.
Jurors have already heard four weeks of dramatic testimony from 61 witnesses for the prosecution, culminating with a detailed timeline piecing together the final movements of the two victims – and the movements of their accused killer.
Among the revelations in the 88-page timeline was a voicemail message revealing Maggie and Paul had discovered the disgraced attorney’s stash of opioids a month before their murders.
After a day’s break for President’s Day on Monday, the defence’s case will resume at 9.30am ET on Tuesday.
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster to testify at double murder trial
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster is expected to testify on Tuesday at his father’s trial for the murders of the 26-year-old’s mother Maggie and brother Paul.
Buster – who has attended Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, every day since the start of the high-profile trial in a show of support – will be the first witness called to the stand by the defence on Tuesday morning, a source told CNN.
This would mark the first time that he has ever spoken publicly about the murders of his mother and brother or about his father’s string of alleged crimes.
Read the full story here:
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster to testify at double murder trial
This would mark the first time that he has ever spoken publicly about the murders of his mother and brother or about his father’s string of alleged crimes
LISTEN: Dramatic 911 call where Alex Murdaugh claimed he was victim of hitman plot
Last week, jurors heard Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call from September 2021 where he claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting.
On 4 September 2021 – three months on from the murders – the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he initially claimed was a drive-by shooting along a road in Hampton County. He checked into rehab the following day, announcing that he was struggling with a 20-year opioid addiction and that he had resigned from his law firm PMPED.
But, Mr Murdaugh’s story about the roadside shooting soon unravelled and he confessed to law enforcement that he had orchestrated the saga, paying Mr Smith to shoot and kill him in an assisted suicide plot so that his surviving son Buster could get a $10m life insurance windfall.
Both Mr Smith and Mr Murdaugh were then arrested and charged over the incident.
Prosecutors claim that the roadside shooting saga was part of Mr Murdaugh’s pattern of creating violence to get away with things – with the shooting coming just one day after he was confronted by PMPED for stealing millions from clients.
Listen to the 911 call below:
Murdaugh made bizarre search on phone after police arrived at scene of murders
The report also shows a bizarre search by Mr Murdaugh at 10.40pm, just 34 minutes after alerting 911 dispatchers that he had found his wife and son’s bodies by the property’s dog kennels — and 15 minutes after the first deputy arrived on the scene.
“Alex Murdaugh searched ‘Whaley’s Edisto’ in Safari browser,” the timeline states.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Alex Murdaugh looked up restaurant minutes after police arrived at murder scene
The search reportedly took place just 34 minutes after Murdaugh alerted 911 dispatchers that he had found his wife and son’s bodies
Who is Buster Murdaugh?
Buster Murdaugh is the eldest – and now only surviving – son of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh.
The 26-year-old has stood by his father throughout the growing number of allegations against him – even after his arrest for the murders of his brother and mother.
Buster was also accused of buying alcohol for Paul before the 2019 fatal boat crash.
His name has also cropped up in connection with the mysterious death of Stephen Smith – a 19-year-old who was found dead at the side of a road in Hampton County in 2015.
Buster has been listed as a potential witness for the defence.
Buster Murdaugh with his girlfriend during his father’s double murder trial
He has supported his father in court every day since the start of the trial but his apparently bad behaviour has cropped up in the courtroom.
In court on the week of 6 February, Buster appeared to “flip the bird” at attorney Mark Tinsley as he took the witness stand about the boat crash lawsuit that he brought against Mr Murdaugh.
Judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the Murdaugh family about their behaviour in court and they have been moved to the back of the courtroom.
Sources told FITS News that when Buster was asked to move to the back of the courtroom, he allegedly kicked over a water bottle in anger.
The judge has warned that he and other family members could be removed from court altogether.
New car data places Alex Murdaugh at the spot where wife’s phone was dumped
Newly obtained car data has placed Alex Murdaugh at the spot where his wife’s phone was later found dumped – before he quickly sped away from the scene.
The data, handed over by General Motors just last week, shows the disgraced legal dynasty heir left the family home in his 2021 Chevy Suburban at 9.07pm on the night of 7 June 2021 – just minutes after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
New car data places Alex Murdaugh at the spot where wife’s phone was dumped
Maggie’s cellphone was found by investigators one day after the murders, dumped by the side of a road around a quarter of a mile from the Murdaugh property
Murders, million-dollar fraud and mystery deaths: The story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
The ‘trial of the century’ is now under way in a courtroom in South Carolina where powerful legal scion Alex Murdaugh is charged with the brutal double murder of his wife and son.
But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp delves into the lowcountry’s sprawling saga:
Alex Murdaugh trial: Story of the legal scion’s spectacular fall from grace
The ‘trial of the century’ is now under way in a courtroom in South Carolina where powerful legal scion Alex Murdaugh is charged with the brutal double murder of his wife and son. But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, writes Rachel Sharp
Murdaugh’s wife and son found ‘bags of pills’ one month before their murders
A bombshell voicemail message has revealed that Alex Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul found “bags of pills” in the accused killer’s bag just one month before their murders.
The message, on 6 May 2021, shows Paul confronting his father about the discovery of the drugs – at a time when the disgraced attorney claims he was spending up to $60,000 a week to feed a 20-year opioid addiction.
“I am still in EB because when you get here we have to talk. Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag,” it says, referring to Edisto Beach, the Murdaugh family’s beach home.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son found ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
‘I am still in EB because when you get here we have to talk. Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag,’ it says
Surviving son Buster to testify today in father’s double murder trial
Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster is expected to testify today at his father’s double murder trial.
Mr Murdaugh is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul – Buster’s mother and brother – at the family estate on 7 June 2021.
Buster, 26, – who has sat in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, every day since the start of the high-profile trial – will be the first witness called to the stand by the defence on Tuesday morning, a source told CNN.
His testimony comes after the defence began its case on Friday, fighting back against a trove of circumstantial evidence including cellphone and car data, a damning video allegedly placing Mr Murdaugh at the crime scene and apparent holes in his alibi.
Mr Murdaugh’s legal team is arguing that he could not be responsible for the murders as he is a loving father and son.
They claim the killer or killers are still out there.
Murdaugh attorney mocked for ‘spicy’ cross-examination of SLED agent
Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorney has been mocked for his “spicy” cross-examination of a law enforcement official who testified about the accused killer’s botched hitman plot.
Alex Murdaugh attorney mocked for ‘spicy’ cross-examination of agent over hitman plot
Dick Harpootlian resorted to shouting at SLED Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly during a combative exchange in the disgraced legal scion’s murder trial
Jury hears how killer ambushed Paul before shooting Maggie on her knees
Alex Murdaugh allegedly ambushed his son Paul in the feeding room of the family’s dog kennels before turning on his wife Maggie who tried to flee only to be shot and killed on her knees, according to chilling testimony from a top crime scene expert.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Alex Murdaugh trial hears killer ambushed Paul before shooting Maggie on her knees
The final terrifying moments of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s lives were detailed in court on Thursday as the prosecution prepares to wrap up its case