Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Defendant will testify tomorrow, report says as defence details ‘sloppy’ scene
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial is now in its fifth week in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, with the defence case in full swing
Alex Murdaugh murder trial witness ‘infuriated’ by state of ‘sloppy’ crime scene
Jurors at Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile double murder trial heard on Wednesday that a piece of his Paul Murdaugh’s skull “the size of a baseball” was left behind at the crime scene by South Carolina investigators.
In dramatic testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner at PMPED Mark Ball described a chaotic crime scene on both the night of the murders and the next day – with evidence left out in the elements or left behind altogether.
“It really infuriated me,” he said, adding that “it was still a pretty raw scene”.
There was another dramatic turn in the trial when Mr Ball — a witness for the defence — insisted he has “no doubt” that the disgraced attorney was at the scene of the killings by identifying the voice of his friend of 34 years in a video shot by Paul minutes before his death.
The defence is attempting to fight back against a trove of circumstantial evidence from the prosecution including cellphone and car data, the damning video, and apparent holes in Murdaugh’s alibi.
Murdaugh will testify on Thursday, report says
Riley Benson, anchor for WCB2 News 2, reports that defendant Alex Murdaugh will take the stand tomorrow to speak in his own defence.
Court adjourns
Judge Newman calls an end to today’s proceedings.
Tomorrow it is possible we may get testimony from the defendant himself.
The trial resumes at 9.30am on Thursday.
In redirect, it is again argued that only a small movement would turn on the screen.
During re-cross-examination we return to the issue of step counts with Conrad asking if the steps recorded by Murdaugh’s phone would also record if he stopped for any period of time.
Mr Sturgis responds that if Murdaugh had stopped completely for a period of time the phone would likely have stopped recording steps and begun a new entry for when he restarted moving.
At 9.06pm, after the final orientation change of Maggie’s phone, two seconds later comes the call from Murdaugh.
At 9.06.52pm his SUV starts its journey from Moselle to Almeda. Eight seconds later the screen goes off for 24 minutes.
Conrad stresses what we heard during the prosecution’s case: that with the screen off, there would be no record of an orientation change. The significance being that it would not record a change if thrown from a car window during that period.
Prosecutor John Conrad cross-examines Mr Sturgis.
He establishes that the way in which iPhones record orientation changes has changed since the murders, with updates to iPhone software.
Conrad also establishes that both Paul and Maggie’s phones locked for the final time within seconds at 8.49pm on the night of the murders.
Mr Sturgis agrees that someone has Maggie’s phone in their hand between 8.53pm and 8.55pm.
Conrad suggests that the phone was placed in a vehicle, specifically saying a golf cart.
Regarding the phone’s camera, Mr Sturgis shows that it was activated for one second, not by the phone attempting to identify a face to unlock as the prosecution has suggested, but becuase someone touched the camera icon on the screen or swiped left.
Moving on to the orientation changes and times when the screen was on or off, the defence’s questioning of Mr Sturgis is trying to establish that the phone may have been thrown from a car at 9.06pm (the last orientation change, and when the screen was on), two minutes before Murdaugh passed the location at which it was found.
Mr Sturgis says that it takes very little motion to wake up the screen on an iPhone and the screen was off at 9.08pm as Murdaugh drove by.
Murdaugh passed the location again at 9.59pm on his way home and the phone screen was off then as well.
Mr Sturgis is asked about the Murdaugh family’s phone data — GPS, steps, distance etc. He says that the step data is more accurate than the distance data.
New Witness: Micah Sturgis, Barefoot Investigations
The defence’s next witness is Mike Sturgis, a digital forensic investigator from Barefoot Investigations.
He is a former police officer and an expert in cell phone forensics.
Ms Mixon says she has never seen a blue tarp laid out in the house.
The blue tarp or blue raincoat was an earlier feature of the trial, with the prosecution alleging it was used to wrap up the missing firearms used to kill Maggie and Paul.
No further questions.