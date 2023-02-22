✕ Close Alex Murdaugh murder trial witness ‘infuriated’ by state of ‘sloppy’ crime scene

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurors at Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile double murder trial heard on Wednesday that a piece of his Paul Murdaugh’s skull “the size of a baseball” was left behind at the crime scene by South Carolina investigators.

In dramatic testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner at PMPED Mark Ball described a chaotic crime scene on both the night of the murders and the next day – with evidence left out in the elements or left behind altogether.

“It really infuriated me,” he said, adding that “it was still a pretty raw scene”.

There was another dramatic turn in the trial when Mr Ball — a witness for the defence — insisted he has “no doubt” that the disgraced attorney was at the scene of the killings by identifying the voice of his friend of 34 years in a video shot by Paul minutes before his death.

The defence is attempting to fight back against a trove of circumstantial evidence from the prosecution including cellphone and car data, the damning video, and apparent holes in Murdaugh’s alibi.