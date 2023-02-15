Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Major discrepancies in defendant’s alibi revealed in new police interview video
Fourth week of testimony underway in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh as first officers arrive on scene of wife and son’s murders
It was a dramatic day at Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial in South Carolina with the judge ruling that a major plank of the prosecution case is not admissible as evidence before reversing the decision.
Judge Clifton Newman ruled that jurors cannot hear testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting – which later turned out to be a botched hitman plot.
Three months on from the June 2021 murders of wife Maggie and son Paul Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he claimed was a drive-by shooting. He later confessed to orchestrating the plot with alleged co-conspirator Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.
Judge Newman ruled that the defence team opened the door to testimony about the plot being admitted in their own questioning of the lead investigator into the murders, David Owen.
The court was gripped by video of Murdaugh being interviewed by Owen in which the defendant contradicted witness evidence heard so far at trial. His answers did much to tie together the prosecution’s case against him, though the defence aggressively challenged police procedure relating to the investigation.
The trial resumes on Thursday at 9.30am.
Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker describes strange state of kennels
A man who took care of the dogs at Alex Murdaugh’s property has testified about strange details in crime scene photos at the disgraced legal scion’s murder trial.
Roger Dale Davis, who handled Mr Murdaughs’ dog kennels in the sprawling property of Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, was called by the state to testify on Tuesday at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Alex Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker testifies
Prosecutors have hinted that the lack of items connecting Murdaugh to the killings indicate he cleaned up the crime scene before alerting police of the bodies
Watch: Judge rules ‘roadside incident’ testimony allowed
The jury is excused for the day.
Judge Newman reverses his earlier decision and says that the defence has opened the door for all the testimony relating to the roadside shooting and Cousin Eddie.
Court is now in recess until 9.30am on Thursday.
Mr Grubbs also looked at Maggie’s phone.
The phone interacted with its internal camera at 8.54pm. Minutes after the murders are thought to have taken place.
The phone recorded a “snapshot” of Facebook for the dock so people can scroll through the apps they have open in the background.
We learn again there was no orientation change of the phone.
Not entirely sure what we learned from this witness.
Mr Grubbs also looked at when the phone’s backlight came on or off — i.e. when the screen came on. There are many ways in which the phone could go on and off. Touch, rotation, an app alert etc.
The screen was off between 8.49pm and 10.18pm. It comes back on again for 12 seconds, then off, and then back on at 10.20pm, again for a few seconds. The phone then died at 10.34pm.
He testified that the last text Paul received was from Rogan and went unread.
This is similar to the evidence we have heard before regarding cell phones.
Depending on the settings, a person may have seen the text from Rogan displayed on the screen. It is even possible they picked up the phone and put it back down without registering an orientation change.
New Witness: Steve Grubbs, South Carolina AG’s office
The next witness is Steve Grubbs of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. He is an expert in internet crimes against children and deals with computer forensics.
He is asked about Paul’s phone and his battery use and charging patterns. We learn that in the week before the murders, his phone died four times — on 3 June, twice on 5 June, and once on 7 June at 10.34pm, just over 90 minutes after he died.
On the first three occasions the phone was plugged in to charge minutes after it died.
On recross-examination, Griffin asks if suspects are supposed to help them solve crimes and Mr Owen says it helps to have information from them.
Griffin asks if he could have searched Murdaugh’s parents’ home at Almeda that night.
He said it’s a large property and wasn’t searched for a while. There was also no indication that Murdaugh was a chief suspect that night.
There was a bit of a confrontation between legal teams during the redirect:
Mr Owen says Murdaugh never offered Curtis Eddie Smith as someone who might hurt Paul and Maggie.
Questioning closes with pounding of the table and Mr Owen being asked if Alex ever mentioned anybody else who could have killed his wife and my son on 7 June 2021?
He replies “No.”
Pushing back on what was an aggressive cross by the defence team, the prosecution focuses on the possibility that Murdaugh transported his bloodied clothes and the guns to his parents’ house in a cooler and wrapped up the blue raincoat.
Asked how long it would take to hide these things at the parents’ property, Mr Owen says it would take five minutes, but the car would still be in the drive and the data would match that.
Mr Owen says he saw a cooler by the skin shed and that the raincoat was seen by Shelly Smith 7 days after the murder, bundled up.
Mr Owen testifies that before the 4 September 2021 roadside shooting, Murdaugh never mentioned any other specific suspects for the murders of his wife and son.
He also never mentioned the drug gang or Cousin Eddie — Curtis Edward Smith.
Mr Smith was only brought up after the September roadside shooting.