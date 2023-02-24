Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Tense cross-examination to resume after grilling over legal badge and stolen money
Prosecutor Creighton Waters is likely to confront Murdaugh head on about the murders in court on Friday
Alex Murdaugh denies killing his wife and son but admits to lying to investigators about murders
Alex Murdaugh is set to face a further grilling from prosecutor Creighton Waters as cross-examination resumes in the double murder trial that has captured attention across the globe.
On Friday morning, the disgraced attorney will return to the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he is on trial for the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
In what is likely to be a dramatic day in court, Mr Waters is likely to confront the accused killer head on about the murders.
While the cross grew increasingly combative on Thursday, the prosecutor did not bring the 7 June 2021 killings up.
Instead, he grilled Mr Murdaugh about his alleged attempts to influence the boat crash investigation through the power of his legal badge and his schemes stealing millions in settlement money from “real people” including a quadriplegic.
During Mr Murdaugh’s direct testimony, he shocked the court when he confessed for the first time that he had lied about his alibi on the night of the murders.
He also admitted to his extensive financial crimes and to orchestrating the botched hitman plot – but continued to deny killing his wife and son.
Day 23 in pictures:
Alex Murdaugh tells judge he will testify at his murder trial:
Alex Murdaugh sobs as he testifies at his murder trial – insisting he didn’t kill his wife and son :
Buster Murdaugh listens as his father Alex Murdaugh testifies in his own trial:
Lynn Murdaugh Goette, Alex Murdaugh’s sister, becomes emotional as her brother gives testimony:
Murdaugh’s financial crimes victims slams ‘disrespectful’ testimony
One of Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes victims has slammed his “disrespectful” courtroom testimony.
“Mr Alex Murdaugh you just highly disrespected my brother who died in the wreck along with my mother. you represented them .. you made millions .. and you couldn’t remember he also died,” tweeted Alania Spohn.
Ms Spohn and her sister Hannah Plyler were just children when they were involved in a major car crash which killed their mother and brother back in 2005.
Mr Murdaugh became their attorney and won them a significant settlement.
As they were minors at the time, the sisters needed a conservator and Mr Murdaugh set them up with former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte.
Mr Murdaugh is accsued of stealing more than $1m in settlement money from the sisters.
Mr Murdaugh was asked about the case under cross-examination on Thursday as prosecutor Creighton Waters listed off several of the people who had trusted him – only to be swindled.
Who’s who in the Murdaugh murders case?
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the grisly double murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul, who were found shot dead at the family’s sprawling estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.
The brutal double murders also brought to light a series of scandals surrounding Mr Murdaugh including unexplained deaths, a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and a botched hitman plot – in a sprawling saga that touches many across the lowcountry.
Throughout the trial, several names have cropped up in and out of the courtroom.
Here’s some of the key players you should know about:
Who are the attorneys and judge in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial?
Who’s who in the double murder trial of disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh
Watch: Tearful Alex Murdaugh declares love for wife and son
Tearful Alex Murdaugh declares love for wife and son during cross-examination
Alex Murdaugh became emotional as he was asked during his double murder trial testimony if he loved his wife and son. "Did I love him? Like no other ... him and Buster," he said of Paul, adding he loved Maggie "more than anything." After he was asked in the stand if he killed Maggie, he said: "I did not kill Maggie, I did not kill Paul." "I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul. Ever. Under any circumstances." Mr Murdaugh is pleading not guilty to both murders.
Paul Murdaugh advised friends ‘be present’ after boat crash killed Mallory Beach
Paul Murdaugh encouraged friends “to be present” after one of his friends died when he crashed a boat, Alex Murdaugh told his trial.
Testifying in his own defence at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Mr Murdaugh recounted how a friend of his son shared in his eulogy that Paul had encouraged friends to be appreciative in life.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Alex Murdaugh says Paul told friends to ‘be present’ after boat crash killed friend
Mr Murdaugh also said that Paul had been “misrepresented in the media,” with “not a single article” portraying him in a good light
Murdaugh sobs and whimpers as he describes finding bodies of wife and son
Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears on the witness stand as he described the moment that he claims he discovered the bloodied bodies of his wife Maggie and son Paul by the kennels of the family’s estate.
In dramatic testimony, the accused killer sobbed as he faced the jury and repeated the same phrase he was heard making on the night of the 7 June 2021 to describe the scene of the murders: “It was so bad.”
Rachel Sharp reports on his testimony.
Alex Murdaugh sobs as he describes finding bodies of wife and son
Mr Murdaugh’s testimony comes as the defence plans to wrap up its case on Friday – a case that seeks to present the alleged killer and financial fraudster as a loving family man
Murdaugh denies searching for local restaurant minutes after making 911 call
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh has denied prosecutors’ claims that he searched a local restaurant online moments after finding his son and wife’s bodies.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had previously shared records from the disbarred lawyer’s phone with the court. The information collected from 6pm to 11pm on the day of the shootings showed a bizarre search by Mr Murdaugh at 10.40pm.
Andrea Blanco explains.
Alex Murdaugh denies searching for restaurant minutes after calling 911 about murders
Murdaugh took the stand in his own defence at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday
Timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.
In the 20 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.
Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the case:
Alex Murdaugh: A timeline of murders, financial fraud, crime scene and arrest
In the 20 months since brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs into national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light
Watch: Murdaugh denies disposing of murder weapons
Alex Murdaugh denies disposing of murder weapons and bloody clothes
Alex Murdaugh denied that he disposed of murder weapons and bloody clothes the night his wife and son were killed. The disgraced attorney took to the stand to give testimony in his own double murder trial on Thursday, 23 February. He was asked why, according to GPS data, he stopped for "about a minute" in his mother's driveway. "Were you disposing of the murder weapons," he was asked, or of "bloody clothes." The 54-year-old replied "no" to both, after saying he was trying to retrieve his phone that was stuck between the console and his seat.
Murdaugh describes final day with son Paul before murders
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh gave a detailed account of how he spent his final day with his son Paul as he testified in his own defence at his double murder trial.
Taking the stand at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Mr Murdaugh recounted spending the day of 7 June 2021 planting fields with Paul before the 22-year-old and his wife Maggie were murdered at the family’s estate in Islanton, South Carolina.
Andrea Blanco reports on what he told the court.
Alex Murdaugh describes how he spent final day with son Paul before murders
“We rode around and we spent time together on the property,” Mr Murdaugh told the court through tears