Alex Murdaugh is set to face a further grilling from prosecutor Creighton Waters as cross-examination resumes in the double murder trial that has captured attention across the globe.

On Friday morning, the disgraced attorney will return to the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he is on trial for the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

In what is likely to be a dramatic day in court, Mr Waters is likely to confront the accused killer head on about the murders.

While the cross grew increasingly combative on Thursday, the prosecutor did not bring the 7 June 2021 killings up.

Instead, he grilled Mr Murdaugh about his alleged attempts to influence the boat crash investigation through the power of his legal badge and his schemes stealing millions in settlement money from “real people” including a quadriplegic.

During Mr Murdaugh’s direct testimony, he shocked the court when he confessed for the first time that he had lied about his alibi on the night of the murders.

He also admitted to his extensive financial crimes and to orchestrating the botched hitman plot – but continued to deny killing his wife and son.