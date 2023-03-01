✕ Close Alex Murdaugh: Prosecutor points rifle at witness’s head to disprove defence’s timeline

Closing arguments have begun after five and half weeks of testimony in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh before the jury begins deliberations to decide the fate of the once-powerful legal scion.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters began by laying out the state’s case against Murdaugh, explaining the “gathering storm” of financial problems that led up to the murders.

Earlier on Wednesday, jurors toured the crime scene where his wife Maggie and son Paul were brutally murdered.

The panel was taken to the Murdaugh’s 1,700-acre Moselle estate to see for themselves the dog kennels and feed room where the disgraced attorney allegedly gunned down his victims.

This comes after prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday after a day of calling rebuttal witnesses to the stand to dispute the theories of the defence’s expert witnesses and to seek to show how Mr Murdaugh continued his lies on the witness stand.

In one dramatic moment, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson pointed a shotgun at the head of crime scene expert Dr Kenny Kinsey to disprove the defence’s “preposterous” theory that Paul was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.

Watch LIVE: Alex Murdaugh trial closing arguments