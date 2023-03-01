Alex Murdaugh trial — live: Prosecutor hammers ‘motive, means and opportunity’ for murders in closing argument
Jurors were taken to the Murdaugh’s 1,700-acre Moselle estate on Wednesday morning to see for themselves where the disgraced attorney allegedly gunned down his victims
Closing arguments have begun after five and half weeks of testimony in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh before the jury begins deliberations to decide the fate of the once-powerful legal scion.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters began by laying out the state’s case against Murdaugh, explaining the “gathering storm” of financial problems that led up to the murders.
Earlier on Wednesday, jurors toured the crime scene where his wife Maggie and son Paul were brutally murdered.
The panel was taken to the Murdaugh’s 1,700-acre Moselle estate to see for themselves the dog kennels and feed room where the disgraced attorney allegedly gunned down his victims.
This comes after prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday after a day of calling rebuttal witnesses to the stand to dispute the theories of the defence’s expert witnesses and to seek to show how Mr Murdaugh continued his lies on the witness stand.
In one dramatic moment, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson pointed a shotgun at the head of crime scene expert Dr Kenny Kinsey to disprove the defence’s “preposterous” theory that Paul was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.
Waters hammers home that the video on Paul’s phone that proved Murdaugh was at the kennels that night changed everything.
The defendant did not know the video was shot. Only Paul’s friend Rogan Gibson had placed him at the crime scene that night after hearing him in the background of their call. He was expecting to be sent the video of Cash the puppy’s tail. Phone activity ceases in the middle of their text conversation.
When Paul’s phone was unlocked long after the murders, the video showed the defendant was at the scene of the crime with the victims, minutes before they were shot.
Waters says it’s normal for people to misremember times of when they did things but Murdaugh’s inconsistencies went beyond that.
“He almost never was right,” says Waters.
Having covered motive (finance/opioids) and means (the guns), Waters moves on to opportunity, noting the extensive cell phone and GPS data presented to the jury.
Here’s the full timeline of that night as collated by Agent Rudofski:
Moving on to the shotgun that killed Paul, Waters explains that the defendant’s favourite shotgun was a Benelli Super Black Eagle 12-gauge shotgun.
It has never been found.
He says again: “Family weapons killed these victims.”
And adds: “The defendant had the means to commit these crimes.”
Waters begins by reminding the jury that forensic evidence shows that the murders were committed with family-owned weapons.
He begins with the three Blackout rifles that the defendant purchased and how only one is accounted for now.
Waters notes that Murdaugh’s testimony has been uneven about the Blackout rifle — about whether he and Paul had it with them when riding the property and when one of the original pair went missing.
Forensic evidence shows that Paul’s friend Will Loving had shot the replacement Blackout from the steps of the gunroom in the months before the murders.
SLED found Blackout casings by the house that matched the casings found by Maggie’s body.
“A family Blackout killed Maggie. It was present just a couple of months prior to the murders, and it’s gone now. A family weapon the defendant cannot account for killed Maggie.”
Court resumes after lunch
Court is back in session after the lunch break.
Judge Clifton Newman presiding.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters will resume his closing argument for the state.
The jury is brought back in.
Prosecution: Murdaugh’s ‘gathering storm’ of crimes turned him into a ‘family annihilator’
Alex Murdaugh’s “gathering storm” of financial crimes, opioid addiction and years of “living a lie” culminated in the moment that he murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul, according to the prosecution’s dramatic closing statement.
Rachel Sharp reports on what attorney Creighton Waters has said so far.
Inside Alex Murdaugh’s $4m Moselle estate
It’s a case that has captured the nation’s attention over the past 21 months as South Carolina legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the brutal double murders of his wife and son.
Now, jurors are going back to the place where it all began.
On Wednesday, the jury is being taken to the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate in Islandton, South Carolina, to see for themselves the crime scene where Maggie and Paul were killed back on 7 June 2021.
Rachel Sharp reports.
A minute-by-minute timeline of the night Maggie and Paul were murdered
When the prosecution initially wrapped up its case some 20 days into the trial of Alex Murdaugh for the alleged double-murder of his wife Maggie and his son Paul, the jury was confronted with a myriad of data trying to establish the events of the night of 7 June 2021.
Thankfully, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Peter Rudofski took to the stand and presented a 43-page report compiling GPS points, phone calls, text messages, and orientation data, detailing the movements of Alex, Maggie, and Paul on that terrible night.
Is Alex Murdaugh guilty of murder? Here are the arguments
Rachel Sharp looks at the opposing arguments after six weeks of testimony.
