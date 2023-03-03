Alex Murdaugh trial verdict — live: Sentence to be given after Murdaugh found guilty of murders
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty by the jury in his double murder trial for the brutal slaying of his wife and son. It took jurors less than 3 hours to reach a verdict.
The 54-year-old disbarred attorney was convicted of two counts of murder and two weapons charges after a dramatic six-week “trial of the century” inside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. He faces life in prison on the charges.
After the verdict was read, Judge Clifton Newman said: “The evidence of guilt is overwhelming.”
In convicting Murdaugh, the jury determined beyond a reasonable doubt that he shot dead his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the wealthy family’s 1,700-acre Moselle hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.
The jury reached its unanimous verdict after hearing almost six weeks of testimony in a case that has enthralled the country for almost two years.
Central to the trial was a damning cellphone video taken by Paul just minutes before he and his mother were killed that placed Murdaugh at the scene at the time of the murders.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9.30am on Friday.
Juror dismissed for misconduct sparks laughter by revealing she left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
A juror in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial sparked laughter in the courtroom when she revealed she had left “a dozen eggs” in the jury room after being dismissed for misconduct.
Judge Clifton Newman announced in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning that a female juror – number 785 – was being removed from the panel for discussing the case with at least three other people.
“We have to deal with the issue involving the removal of a juror,” he told the court, in what marks the latest disruption to the high-profile case.
Murdaugh to be sentenced tomorrow after court hears victim statements
Sentencing will take place Friday for Alex Murdaugh, the legal scion who was just convicted of murdering his wife and son in 2021.
The South Carolina man could face up to life in prison.
Proceedings will begin at 9.30am ET on Friday after the court hears victim impact statements.
It is unclear who will read victim statements ahead of sentencing, but recollections could come from family members of the disgraced heir to a legal dynasty.
Court rejects Alex Murdaugh’s last-minute bid for acquittal
Moments after disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted on Thursday of murdering his wife and son, a South Carolina court rejected his attempts to seek an acquittal.
A lawyer for Murdaugh, who could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Friday morning, argued the state hadn’t provided enough evidence to prove he was responsible for the 2021 killings.
