Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent Snapchat video to friends on the night he was murdered

Prosecutors say a Snapchat video sent by Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul on the night he and his mother Margaret were murdered will form a key part of their case.

Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot dead on their rural South Carolina property on 7 June 2021.

More than a year later, Mr Murdaugh, 54, was charged with their murder. He has pled not guilty, and jury selection for his murder trial began in Colleton County on Monday.

According to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney’s office obtained by WCSC, prosecutors called representatives from Google and Snapchat to provide evidence at the trial.

They are seeking expert testimony from the tech companies about a Snapchat video Paul Murdaugh sent to “several friends” at approximately 7.56pm on the night he was killed, according to WCSC.

“The contents of this video is important to proving the State’s case in chief,” the document states.

In previous court filings, prosecutors have said they believe the Murdaughs were killed somewhere between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Judge Clifton Newton has already signed off on allowing representatives of the two tech companies to give evidence, according to WCSC.