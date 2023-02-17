Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Bombshell rehab call reveals Murdaugh confessing to ‘side of road’ shooting plot
Fourth week of testimony underway in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh is asked if he killed his wife and son
After a dramatic u-turn by the judge, jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial finally heard testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting.
Three months after the murders of his wife and son, Murdaugh claimed he was ambushed and shot in the head in a drive-by shooting.
Jurors heard the 911 call Murdaugh made, his hospital interview with police, and a phone call with investigators a few days later, which he made from a rehab facility.
In the phone interview, Mr Murdaugh confessed he had in fact orchestrated the entire botched hitman plot with Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall. He also dismissed any drug connection with the murders of Maggie and Paul on 7 June 2021 in Islandton, South Carolina.
Also on Thursday, the court heard gripping testimony from a crime scene expert who recreated the details of the brutal murders.
Physically assisted by the lead prosecutor, Dr Kenny Kinsey showed the court the angles at which Murdaugh’s son and wife were shot at close range by the family’s dog kennels. He also revealed the likely cause for a tread mark on Maggie’s calf.
In an 11 August 2021 interview with police, played in court this week, Alex Murdaugh claimed he had spent 45 minutes to an hour at his sick mother’s house that night – a timeline that has been refuted by both car data and testimony from his mother’s carer.
Mr Murdaugh told the officers that he had dinner with Maggie and Paul and then “dozed off” on the couch.
When he woke, he said he went to check on his mother, because she has Alzheimer’s and his father was in hospital. He said he would visit his mother “all times of the day”.
Mr Murdaugh said he did not check with Maggie if she wanted to come with him.
“I don’t remember having plans that Maggie was going to arrive with me but maybe she told me she was that night,” he said.
“I don’t remember that specfically... but she didn’t normally go with me...it’s not like we had plans that she was going to ride with me.”
He then claimed that he stayed at his parents’ home for around 45 minutes to one hour and said that he didn’t stop anywhere to or from the visit.
“No I didn’t go anywhere... I went straight,” he said.
Last week, Muschelle “Shelly” Smith, who worked as a caregiver to Mr Murdaugh’s mother Libby, testified that a “fidgety” Mr Murdaugh showed up at his sick mother’s house sometime between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on the night of the murders. She said it was unusual for him to visit at that time.
She said he stayed only around 20 minutes – but then later told her to tell police he had been there double that time.
“I was here 30 to 40 minutes,” she said he told her days later in a conversation that left her feeling “nervous”.
Mr Murdaugh later offered “to help her out” with paying for her upcoming wedding and putting in a good word for her with her other job, she said.
Data taken from Mr Murdaugh’s SUV also indicates that Mr Murdaugh did leave his family home and drove to visit his sick mother at around 9.06pm, arriving at 9.22pm.
The records suggest he only stayed at his parents’ home for 21 minutes, leaving again at 9.43pm and arriving at Moselle at around 10pm. He called 911 at 10.06pm.
Newly-released footage has revealed the dramatic moment that Alex Murdaugh was first confronted by law enforcement about allegedly killing his wife and son.
Footage of a police interview with the disgraced legal dynasty heir was shown for the first time in Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in his double murder trial.
The interview was Mr Murdaugh’s third since the 7 June 2021 murders – and came two months on from the slayings on 11 August 2021.
In a bombshell moment, SLED Special Agent David Owen asked Mr Murdaugh outright if he had murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul.
WATCH BELOW:
Dramatic footage has revealed Alex Murdaugh being confronted by law enforcement about wild inconsistencies in his alibi in a police interview two months on from the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview with Mr Murdaugh was played in court on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in the disgraced legal scion’s double murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina.
In the interview, which has never been seen before, the discrepancies between Mr Murdaugh’s version of events on the night of 7 June 2021 and the trove of evidence and witness testimony revealed at his murder trial was laid bare.
Among the inconsistencies were: how long Mr Murdaugh spent at his mother’s home that night; whether or not he went to the dog kennels; the different clothes he was wearing; the timeline of when he was at his law firm; and the reason Maggie had gone to the family estate that day.
“It wasn’t one inconsistency. It was several inconsistencies within a period of time that were repeated,” SLED Special Agent David Owen testified, adding that Mr Murdaugh was “the only known suspect at that time”.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp delves into the many inconsistencies:
Alex Murdaugh police interview exposes wild inconsistencies in alibi
Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview between Mr Murdaugh and law enforcement was played in court on Wednesday
Rachel Sharp explains who is who in the trial gripping South Carolina.
Who are the key players in Alex Murdaugh murder trial?
Who’s who in the double murder trial of disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh
A man who took care of the dogs at Alex Murdaugh’s property has testified about strange details in crime scene photos at the disgraced legal scion’s murder trial.
Roger Dale Davis, who handled Mr Murdaughs’ dog kennels in the sprawling property of Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, was called by the state to testify on Tuesday at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Alex Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker testifies
Prosecutors have hinted that the lack of items connecting Murdaugh to the killings indicate he cleaned up the crime scene before alerting police of the bodies
Alex Murdaugh spent a staggering $50,000 a week on drugs which he was buying from the man accused of being his co-conspirator in a botched hitman plot, jurors heard in dramatic courtroom testimony on Wednesday.
Defence attorney Jim Griffin brought up Mr Murdaugh’s pricey opioids habit during cross-examination of SLED Special Agent David Owen – the lead investigator in the brutal murders of Mr Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul.
Mr Griffin claimed that the disgraced attorney was buying $50,000 worth of drugs each week from Curtis Edward Smith, infamously known as “Cousin Eddie”.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Alex Murdaugh spent $50,000 a week on drugs before wife and son's murders
Murdaugh’s attorneys told the court he was spending an outrageous amount on drugs purchased from Curtis Edward Smith, infamously known as ‘Cousin Eddie’, who owed money to the ‘cowboys gang’
A crime scene expert testified about where the shots were fired at the wife and son of Alex Murdaugh and in what order during Thursday’s testimony at the disgraced South Carolina attorney’s double murder trial.
Kenny Kinsey also told jurors that a mark on 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh’s thigh appeared to be a tread from a golf cart tire that she fell on after she was shot near dog kennels on the family’s property. Defense lawyers had asked several witnesses about the blemish and whether it could be a mark from a shoe.
Read on:
Prosecution, defense get wins with Alex Murdaugh lead agent
A crime scene expert has testified about where the shots were fired at the wife and son of Alex Murdaugh and in what order at his double murder trial
Newly-released footage has revealed the dramatic moment that Alex Murdaugh was first confronted by law enforcement for the first time about allegedly killing his wife and son.
Footage of a police interview with the disgraced legal dynasty heir was shown for the first time in Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in his double murder trial.
The interview was Mr Murdaugh’s third since the 7 June 2021 murders – and came two months on from the slayings on 11 August 2021.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh is first asked by police if he killed his wife and son
‘So does that mean that I am a suspect?’ Mr Murdaugh asked in the 11 August 2021 interview
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week (week of 13 February) before the defence begins its own case, where Mr Murdaugh is expected to take the stand.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
'Confession', bloody scene and 'clean' shirt: Key moments from Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial is under way at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far
Rachel Sharp explains.
Alex Murdaugh's botched hitman plot can be presented at trial, judge says in reversal
Three months on from the double murders, Murdaugh allegedly paid a hitman to shoot him dead so that his son Buster would receive a $10m life insurance windfall