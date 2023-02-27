✕ Close Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh confronted over why he lied about night of murders

Alex Murdaugh’s defence team is expected to rest its case today after calling four final witnesses to the stand to try to convince jurors he is innocent of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The high-profile murder trial will resume at 9.30am in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, with the defence planning to wrap up by early afternoon.

The prosecution will then present its rebuttal before closing arguments take place.

By the end of the week, the disgraced attorney and accused killer may know his fate.

Over two dramatic days in court last week, Mr Murdaugh took the stand and confessed he had lied for the past 20 months about his alibi for the night of the murders.

In a combative cross-examination, prosecutor Creighton Waters accused Mr Murdaugh of continuing his web of lies on the stand as he played bodycam footage which completely undermined the reasons the defendant gave for lying.

This comes as SLED hit Mr Murdaugh with a new misdemeanour charge on Friday. Officials have given no details but FITS News reported that the charge is in connection to a family member passing him contraband in court.