Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Defence to rest case today as disgraced attorney hit with new misdemeanour charge
Week six of Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial will soon get under way in a South Carolina courtroom
Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh confronted over why he lied about night of murders
Alex Murdaugh’s defence team is expected to rest its case today after calling four final witnesses to the stand to try to convince jurors he is innocent of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
The high-profile murder trial will resume at 9.30am in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, with the defence planning to wrap up by early afternoon.
The prosecution will then present its rebuttal before closing arguments take place.
By the end of the week, the disgraced attorney and accused killer may know his fate.
Over two dramatic days in court last week, Mr Murdaugh took the stand and confessed he had lied for the past 20 months about his alibi for the night of the murders.
In a combative cross-examination, prosecutor Creighton Waters accused Mr Murdaugh of continuing his web of lies on the stand as he played bodycam footage which completely undermined the reasons the defendant gave for lying.
This comes as SLED hit Mr Murdaugh with a new misdemeanour charge on Friday. Officials have given no details but FITS News reported that the charge is in connection to a family member passing him contraband in court.
What to expect in court today:
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial will resume at 9.30am ET on Monday in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.
The defence is expected to rest its case today, with attorney Dick Harpootlian telling the court on Friday that the team plans to call four more witnesses to the stand including a crime-scene analyst.
Mr Harpootlian said that he expects the final witness testimony to wrap up by the early afternoon.
Then, the prosecution will begin its rebuttal case.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters told the court that he had one or two rebuttal witnesses planned on Friday but it is possible he may call more to the stand.
Based on the comments from both sides, Judge Clifton Newman said closing arguments could get under way on Wednesday. Then the case will be handed to the jury to deliberate.
It is possible that, by the end of the week, the disgraced attorney and accused killer will know his fate.
RECAP Day 24: Moment Alex Murdaugh is accused of lying on the stand – about his pivotal lie on night of murders
A bombshell moment unfolded at Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial when he was accused of lying on the stand – about why he had lied over his alibi on the night of the murders.
At the end of an intense and lengthy cross-examination on Friday, the disgraced legal scion was confronted over what prosecutor Creighton Waters claimed was his latest lies to the court.
“All those reasons you just gave this jury about the most important part of your testimony was a lie, too, wasn’t it?” the prosecutor said.
Mr Murdaugh was confronted about his “new story” about the night of 7 June 2021 after he made the dramatic confession on the stand on Thursday to having lied for the past 20 months to law enforcement, his friends and law firm partners, and even his own family.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
A ‘confession’, bloody dog kennels and ‘clean’ shirt: Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courtroom for the brutal double murder of his wife and adult son.
Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were both shot dead at the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre property in Islandton, South Carolina, on the night of 7 June 2021.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, claimed that he returned home from visiting his elderly mother to find the victims’ bodies at the dog kennels on the land.
No arrests were made for more than a year, until – in July 2022 – Mr Murdaugh was charged with their murders.
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
Alex Murdaugh hit with new misdemeanour charge
Alex Murdaugh has been hit with a new misdemeanour charge – adding to the more than 100 charges he will still face once his murder trial is over.
On Friday, SLED charged the accused killer and disgraced attorney with a new charge for a misdemeanour but gave no details about the alleged crime.
The Independent has reached out to SLED for further information.
FITS News reported that the charge is in connection to a family member passing Mr Murdaugh contraband in the courtroom during his trial – which could also mean charges against the family member in question.
Earlier in the trial, sources also told the local outlet that Mr Murdaugh’s sister Lynn passed the disgraced attorney an undisclosed item.
When she was told to stop, Lynn allegedly didn’t take it well, becoming “demonstrative” with court staff.
The incident is said to have prompted the court to order a drug test for Mr Murdaugh, who has previously revealed he has been addicted to opioids for the last two decades.
Rumours of Murdaugh having stroke in prison debunked
Rumours have been swirling on social media that Alex Murdaugh had a stroke or a medical emergency over the weekend while behind bars.
Local outlet FITS News reported that there was a “lot of buzz” about the accused killer being taken to hospital on Sunday.
Sources – both close to Mr Murdaugh and Colleton County detention center – dismissed the rumours as false.
Who shot Alex Murdaugh in the head?
During Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, jurors have heard testimony about the bizarre “side of the road” incident in September 2021.
The saga unfolded on 4 September 2021 – three months on from Maggie and Paul’s murders and one day after Mr Murdaugh’s law firm PMPED accused him of stealing millions of dollars from clients, forcing him to resign.
Mr Murdaugh called 911 to say he had been shot in a drive-by shooting while changing a tire on his vehicle along a road in Hampton County.
He was treated at a hospital for what police called a “superficial gunshot wound to the head,” but his story quickly unravelled.
Mr Murdaugh confessed to orchestrating the entire incident in a wild botched hitman plot with alleged co-conspirator Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith.
Mr Smith, a 62-year-old trucker, former legal client, distant cousin and alleged drug dealer of Mr Murdaugh, was allegedly paid by Mr Murdaugh to shoot him dead so that Buster could get a $12m life insurance windfall.
Both Mr Murdaugh and Mr Smith has been charged over the incident.
Mr Smith was also later hit with charges of helping Mr Murdaugh with a drug and money laundering ring, with authorities alleging he receieved $2.4m in stolen checks from Mr Murdaugh – some of it used to to buy Mr Murdaugh opiates to feed his addiction.
WATCH: Alex Murdaugh grilled on the witness stand about his lies
Alex Murdaugh faced an intense cross-examination from the prosecution on Friday, where he was confronted about his lies on the night of the murders.
Watch the dramatic moment below:
Moment Murdaugh accused of lying on the stand – about his own big lie
A bombshell moment unfolded at Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial when he was accused of lying on the stand – about why he had lied over his alibi on the night of the murders.
At the end of an intense and lengthy cross-examination on Friday, the disgraced legal scion was confronted over what prosecutor Creighton Waters claimed was his latest lies to the court.
“All those reasons you just gave this jury about the most important part of your testimony was a lie, too, wasn’t it?” the prosecutor said.
Rachel Sharp reports on how prosecutors wrapped up their cross-examination.
Murdaugh continues to claim murder linked to 2019 boat wreck
Alex Murdaugh has claimed that he still believes his wife and son were murdered by unknown assailants because of the 2019 fatal boat wreck.
The embattled legal scion on Friday told jurors his theory about the killer’s motive for shooting dead Maggie and Paul as he continued to protest his innocence of any involvement in the 7 June 2021 slayings.
“I believe that boat wreck is the reason why PawPaw and Maggie were killed,” he said.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Alex Murdaugh continues to claim wife and son were murdered over 2019 boat wreck
‘So what you’re telling this jury is it’s a random vigilante, the 12 year-old 5’2” people that just happen to know that Paul and Maggie were both at Moselle on June 7?’ responded the prosecutor
Murdaugh confronted about changing story after kennel video
Alex Murdaugh was confronted in court about his sudden and dramatic change in story about the night of his wife and son’s murders – coming only after jurors were shown a bombshell video placing him at the scene and more than half a dozen witnesses identified his voice in the footage.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh confronted about changing story
Mr Murdaugh claimed that he wanted to come forward and tell the truth earlier – but that the state pointed out his lawyers continued to push his false alibi on national TV in November