Testimony in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continued at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, a day after it was dramatically evacuated due to a bomb threat.

One of the more dramatic moments of Thursday was the revelation that key prosecution witness Mark Tinsley had donated $1,000 to a GoFundMe set up for another witness, caretaker Shelly Smith.

Mr Tinsley had testified in-camera that Murdaugh’s financial crimes were about to be exposed at the time of the murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul.

The defence team moved to strike his testimony, though it had not yet been presented to the jury. Judge Clifton Newman did not but suggested that it was fertile ground for cross-examination. Thursday appears to be closing out with direct examination of Mr Tinsley with a contentious sparring match with defence attorneys expected on Friday.

Jurors also heard testimony from Murdaugh’s longtime friend Chris Wilson about the closeness of their two families, how Murdaugh had used him in his theft of client funds, and revealed previously unknown phone calls they had in the hour immediately after the murders.