Alex Murdaugh trial - live: GoFundMe for witness ‘bravery’ threatens to derail testimony
Third week of testimony drawing to close for Alex Murdaugh at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury.
Testimony in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continued at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, a day after it was dramatically evacuated due to a bomb threat.
One of the more dramatic moments of Thursday was the revelation that key prosecution witness Mark Tinsley had donated $1,000 to a GoFundMe set up for another witness, caretaker Shelly Smith.
Mr Tinsley had testified in-camera that Murdaugh’s financial crimes were about to be exposed at the time of the murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul.
The defence team moved to strike his testimony, though it had not yet been presented to the jury. Judge Clifton Newman did not but suggested that it was fertile ground for cross-examination. Thursday appears to be closing out with direct examination of Mr Tinsley with a contentious sparring match with defence attorneys expected on Friday.
Jurors also heard testimony from Murdaugh’s longtime friend Chris Wilson about the closeness of their two families, how Murdaugh had used him in his theft of client funds, and revealed previously unknown phone calls they had in the hour immediately after the murders.
Court adjourns for the evening
Judge Newman halts direct examination of Mr Tinsley for today and dismisses the jury.
Defence objects to the relevance of some of his testimony relating to the boat crash. Judge Newman sustains the objection saying the state has got “into the weeds” about the legal cases against the Murdaughs relating to the death of Mallory Beach.
Defence also asks for a timeline as to when the state will wrap its case so they can ensure their witnesses are ready for when they present their case. The state says it hopes to conclude in the middle of next week. The defence claims its case will take one week.
Court resumes at 9am tomorrow.
Under redirect, the witness testified that if the hearing had taken place on 10 June it would have set in motion the process that wouldn’t have stopped until Mr Murdaugh either settled the case or disclosed his finances.
Mr Tinsley also hinted at the power the Murdaughs had over the community in South Carolina.
On the day after the boat crash – when Beach’s body was still lost in the water – he told the court that Beach’s mother was refused access to the area around the water.
Members of the Murdaugh family pulled up in their car and were allowed through right away, he said.
“The Beach family stood on the causeway for eight days while their daughter’s body was in the water,” he said, adding that there was no amount of money that makes up for what they went through.
When he took the case, he sued Mr Murdaugh personally and demanded he pay a substantial amount to the Beach family for what happened.
This caused an instant issue with the high-powered attorney, who Mr Tinsley claimed tried to “intimidate” and “bully” him in the early days of him taking on the case.
Here’s how the cross-examination of Mr Tinsley went earlier in the week:
During a tense cross-examination, the defence sought to pick holes in the importance of certain moments in the lawsuit – leading to a testy back and forth between Mr Murdaugh’s attorney Phillip Barber and the attorney on the stand.
“Is it fair to say it wouldn’t be an explosion on June 10?” Mr Barber asked.
“There wouldn’t have been an explosion June 10. But the fuse was lit the moment that information became available in this case,” Mr Tinsley fired back.
He added that Mr Murdaugh “knew it was going to unravel” and that “the fuse was lit when he started stealing money”.
In October 2020, Mr Tinsley filed a motion to compel – which would have required Mr Murdaugh to disclose his true finances.
The hearing on 10 June was the next step in the lawsuit.
Mr Tinsley testified that – should Mr Murdaugh not agree to settle the case – he expected to take the lawsuit to trial in the late summer of 2021.
But, the proceedings were derailed because of the murders of Mr Murdaugh’s wife and son.
According to Mr Tinsley, the double homicide raised doubts on the ability to continue with the lawsuit against Mr Murdaugh.
If the disgraced attorney was the “victim of an unspeakable tragedy” then no jury would side against him in the case, Mr Tinsley said.
“Pretty quickly, I recognised that the case against Alex, if he were in fact the victim of some vigilante, would be over,” he said.
Mr Tinsley told the court that Mr Murdaugh claimed he had no money to pay the Beach family and could potentially “cobble together” about $1m as a settlement. Mr Tinsley said he knew that couldn’t be true because he was aware of Mr Murdaugh’s successes as a high-powered attorney as well as the Murdaugh family’s “generational wealth”.
“Alex said he was broke, that he doesn’t have any money. He may be able to cobble together some money but he’s broke,” he said.
“And I didn’t believe it.”
He testified that he was not going to take Mr Murdaugh’s word for his finances saying “I knew the only way he could be broke is if money had been hidden”.
The amount Mr Murdaugh was offering was also nowhere near enough for what the Beach family had endured, he said.
“They want accountability. They want a pound of flesh. Whatever that’s going to be, it’s only going to be from a jury or from a substantial settlement,” he said.
Mr Tinsley is testifying about the lawsuit he brought against Mr Murdaugh on behalf of the family of Mallory Beach.
Beach, 19, died in a February 2019 crash in the Murdaugh family boat.
Paul was allegedly drunk driving the boat at the time it crashed, throwing Beach overboard. Her body washed ashore a week later. Paul was charged with multiple felonies over the boat wreck and was facing 25 years in prison at the time of his murder.
The Beach family filed a lawsuit against Mr Murdaugh and some other parties over her death – a lawsuit that was placing the now-disbarred attorney’s finances under increased scrutiny.
A hearing for the suit had been scheduled to take place on 10 June 2021 – three days after Maggie and Paul were shot dead at the Murdaugh family’s estate in Islandton.
New Witness: Mark Tinsley, attorney
Yes, the state’s next witness is conveniently the aforementioned Mark Tinsley.
He was questioned in-camera and so will repeat much of his testimony from earlier in the week for the benefit of the jury. He maintains that at the time of the murders, his pressure for a record of Mr Murdaugh’s finances as part of the wrongful death case of Mallory Beach, had lit the fuse for the exposure of his financial crimes.
This is an important part of the prosecution’s case that the financial crimes were part of the motive for the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh on 7 June 2021.
Meanwhile, back on the cross-examination of Mr Malinowski, the Palmetto State Bank CEO concedes that at the time of the murders, Mr Murdaugh could have walked into the bank and been approved for a loan.
As they were unaware of any misdeeds at the time he was not under any special scrutiny.
On redirect, he is asked if the bank was left responsible for the loans when Mr Murdaugh’s schemes collapsed.
Mr Malinowski replies that the bank was indeed.
Judge Newman would not strike Mr Tinsley’s testimony after it was revealed he donated to a GoFundMe for caretaker Shelly Smith who also testified this week.
