Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1677804605

Alex Murdaugh trial verdict — live: Sentence to be given tomorrow after Murdaugh found guilty of murders

Follow live updates as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty of all charges

Oliver O'Connell,Rachel Sharp
Friday 03 March 2023 00:50

Alex Murdaugh found guilty for murder of wife and son

Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty by the jury in his double murder trial for the brutal slaying of his wife Maggie and son Paul. It took jurors less than 3 hours to reach a unanimous verdict.

The 54-year-old disbarred attorney was convicted of two counts of murder and two weapons charges after a dramatic six-week “trial of the century” inside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. He faces life in prison on the charges.

After the verdict was read, Judge Clifton Newman said: “The evidence of guilt is overwhelming.”

In convicting Murdaugh, the jury determined beyond a reasonable doubt that he shot dead his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the wealthy family’s 1,700-acre Moselle hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.

The jury reached its unanimous verdict after hearing almost six weeks of testimony and spending less than three hours deliberating on the case that has enthralled the country for almost two years.

Central to the trial was a damning cellphone video taken by Paul just minutes before he and his mother were killed that placed Murdaugh at the scene at the time of the murders.

Recommended

1677804605

Buster Murdaugh remains stoic as father Alex is convicted

A stoic Buster Murdaugh kept his emotions close to his chest as he watched the moment his father Alex was convicted of killing his brother Paul and mother Maggie.

Buster, 26, looked on in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday evening as a jury handed down a verdict of guilty on all charges to his only living parent.

Rachel Sharp has the latest.

Buster Murdaugh stoic as father Alex is convicted of killing brother and mother

The only surviving son of Alex and Maggie testified in his father’s defence that he was ‘destroyed’ after the murders

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2023 00:50
1677803636

Watch: Judge Newman responds to defence motion for directed verdict

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2023 00:33
1677803023

Judge Newman thanks jurors

Judge Clifton Newman thanks the 12 jurors and one remaining alternate for their service.

“You all responded and gave due consideration to the evidence. I will make no comment now as to the extent of the overwhelming nature of the evidence, but certainly, the verdict that you have reached is supported.”

He adds: “The circumstantial evidence, direct evidence, all of the evidence pointed to one conclusion, and that’s the conclusion that you all reached.”

“I applaud you all as a group, and as a unit and individually in evaluating the evidence and coming to a proper conclusion as you saw the law and saw the facts.”

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2023 00:23
1677802925

Sentencing set for tomorrow morning

All parties agree that sentencing can be handled at 9.30am tomorrow.

Alex Murdaugh is placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the courtroom in silence.

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2023 00:22
1677802656

Full story: Murdaugh found guilty of all charges

Shamed legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the brutal murders of his wife and adult son.

The 54-year-old disbarred attorney was convicted of two counts of murder and two weapons charges after a dramatic six-week “trial of the century” inside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

He faces life in prison on the charges.

Rachel Sharp has the full story.

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty of brutal murders of wife and son

The 54-year-old disbarred attorney was convicted of two counts of murder after a dramatic six-week ‘trial of the century’

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2023 00:17
1677802042

Murdaugh found GUILTY of both murders

The jury has unanimously found Alex Murdaugh guilty of the murders of both his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2023 00:07
1677801797

Court back in session

Court is back in session as we await the reading of the verdict.

Judge Clifton Newman asks for the jury to be brought in.

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2023 00:03
1677801129

Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murders of wife and son

A verdict has been reached in the double murder trial of disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh.

The jury told Judge Clifton Newman that the panel had reached a verdict on Thursday afternoon.

In total, the panel of 12 spent less than three hours deliberating over the mountain of evidence and testimony presented by the prosecution and the defence, as they weighed whether or not to convict Mr Murdaugh of the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Now, Mr Murdaugh’s fate has been sealed and the verdict will be read out.

Rachel Sharp reports on the breaking news.

Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial

Prosecutors allege that Mr Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from his string of alleged financial crimes

Oliver O'Connell2 March 2023 23:52
1677800208

People are lining up to reenter courtroom

Oliver O'Connell2 March 2023 23:36
1677800001

Action in the courtroom

Lawyers appear to have gathered in the courtroom.

There have been no official indications of what is happening - but it could be that the jury is about to go home for the night.

Megan Sheets2 March 2023 23:33

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in