A lawyer for the Trump Organization’s Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has said that he thinks more indictments are on the way.

Lawyer Bryan Scarlatos represents former President Donald Trump’s corporate finance boss told a judge on Monday that he has “strong reason to believe” that more indictments are coming their way in the ongoing investigation into Mr Trump’s real estate business.

Mr Scarlatos made the admission during Mr Weisselberg’s first appearance in court since he was arraigned on 1 July on charges of tax fraud, but he didn’t reveal what had caused him to expect further indictments.

Two Trump Organization executives have testified in front of a grand jury in recent weeks. The jury is meeting behind closed doors to hear testimony and consider the evidence.

“Mr Weisselberg is separate from the Trump Organization. He is the only individual here whose liberty is at stake,” Mr Scarlatos said. “What I am concerned about is that he will become collateral damage in a larger fight between the Trump Organization and the DA’s office.”

Mr Scarlatos mentioned the possibility of further legal action when he was arguing that the defence team should be given more time to review up to six million pages of documents that he said prosecutors are handing over as evidence. He said the review process was “a herculean task” and that new indictments would produce a “moving target”.

Prosecutors said Mr Weisselberg was “no stranger” to many of the documents as they include business records that he is likely to have either produced or reviewed in his job as the Trump Organization’s CFO.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan gave both the prosecution and the defence until next spring to file motions in the case and that he would decide on the motions on 12 July 2022, which is the date that Mr Weisselberg is next due to appear in court.

More follows...