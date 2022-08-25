Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Amber alert issued for abducted three-year-old girl in North Dakota

Amirae Driver is described as Native American, 3ft tall, and weighing around 40 pounds

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 25 August 2022 22:20

Man charged with aggravated kidnapping after Houston Amber Alert

North Dakota authorities have issued an Amber alert for a missing three-year-old girl.

Amirae Driver is believed to have been snatched by suspect Myron Cody Johnson, 45, in Mandaree, a census-designated community located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The alleged abduction took place around 1.20pm on Thursday.

The toddler is described as Native American, 3ft tall, and weighing around 40 pounds, the National Center for Exploited Children said in a statement. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt.

Mr Johnson may be driving a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with license plate 983BBG, the Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement said.

The van is damaged on the front end and the rear lift gate.

Recommended

Myron Johnson, 45

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children )

Mr Johnson is described by law enforcement as a Native American male, 5ft 11in tall, and 172lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police have asked anyone with information to call their local authorities or Three Affiliated Tribes law enforcement at 701-627-3617.

Mr Johnson may be driving a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with license plate 983BBG

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children )

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in