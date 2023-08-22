(Whittier Police Department )

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A missing California teen has been found dead following a violent kidnapping, police said.

The remains of 19-year-old Andrea Vasquez were found in a vegetation field in Moreno Valley.

Vasquez had been kidnapped over the weekend during an attack that the Whittier Police Department previously described as random. Detectives combing the area of Moreno Valley made the gruesome discovery on Monday night.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vasquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” police said in a statement.

Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Mr Esparza is facing charges of murder and kidnapping and is currently being held without bail.

Authorities said that Vasquez was shot at the parking stall area of Penn Park as she was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend, who fled the gunfire.

When he returned to the vehicle, he “discovered blood” near it and Ms Vasquez was gone.